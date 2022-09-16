Macon Rutland claims close encounter of the winning kind over Macon Central

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Macon Rutland defeated Macon Central 26-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 15.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Hurricanes’ offense jumped in front for a 20-12 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Macon Rutland jumped to a 26-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes chalked up this decision in spite of the Chargers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
