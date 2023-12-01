Boys Basketball Roundup – November 30, 2023

Atlanta Marist eventually beat Woodstock Etowah 53-34 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Woodstock Etowah High on Nov. 30.

Atlanta Woodward Academy darts by Covington Alcovy

Atlanta Woodward Academy raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 89-39 win over Covington Alcovy at Covington Alcovy High on Nov. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Newnan Heritage overwhelms Macon Stratford

Newnan Heritage earned a convincing 70-37 win over Macon Stratford on Nov. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Newnan Heritage jumped in front of Macon Stratford 22-8 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Eagles made it 32-22.

Newnan Heritage pulled to a 48-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.

Sumter Christian rides to cruise-control win over Oakwood Maranatha Christian

Sumter Christian earned a convincing 61-40 win over Oakwood Maranatha Christian in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

