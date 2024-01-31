Boys Basketball Roundup – January 30, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 23, Atlanta Drew Charter faced off against South Atlanta.

Blue Ridge Fannin County denies Rockmart’s challenge

Blue Ridge Fannin County knocked off Rockmart 60-41 at Rockmart High on Jan. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Rome Model.

Bogart North Oconee delivers statement win over Athens Cedar Shoals

Bogart North Oconee rolled past Athens Cedar Shoals for a comfortable 60-25 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Athens Cedar Shoals High on Jan. 30.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Athens Clarke Central.

Brunswick claims victory against Springfield Effingham County

Brunswick knocked off Springfield Effingham County 74-56 on Jan. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Calhoun Sonoraville overwhelms Cedartown

Calhoun Sonoraville recorded a big victory over Cedartown 56-28 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 30.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Calhoun Sonoraville faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill thwarts Riverdale’s quest

Fayetteville Starrs Mill eventually beat Riverdale 56-43 in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 30.

Fitzgerald claims tight victory against Rochelle Wilcox County

Fitzgerald posted a narrow 53-49 win over Rochelle Wilcox County in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 30.

Gainesville Chestatee dominates Gainesville East Hall in convincing showing

Gainesville Chestatee earned a convincing 62-35 win over Gainesville East Hall in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 30.

Recently on Jan. 23, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in a basketball game.

Jasper Pickens County prevails over Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Jasper Pickens County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-50 win over Dahlonega Lumpkin County in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 30.

Recently on Jan. 26, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a basketball game.

Jonesboro rides to cruise-control win over Forest Park

Jonesboro’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Forest Park 60-12 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 30.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Forest Park faced off against Atlanta Woodward Academy and Jonesboro took on Atlanta Woodward Academy on Jan. 18 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Leesburg Lee County survives for narrow win over Warner Robins Houston County

Leesburg Lee County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Houston County 67-60 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 30.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Kathleen Veterans.

Marietta Walker escapes Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in thin win

Marietta Walker topped Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 72-65 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 30.

Milton pushes over Cumming West Forsyth

Milton collected a solid win over Cumming West Forsyth in a 61-42 verdict on Jan. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Milton darted in front of Cumming West Forsyth 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 26-25.

Milton jumped to a 43-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with an 18-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Milton faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Milton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Milton took on Suwanee Lambert on Jan. 17 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Newnan Heritage darts by Perry The Westfield

Newnan Heritage rolled past Perry The Westfield for a comfortable 73-36 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Perry The Westfield High on Jan. 30.

Last time Newnan Heritage and Perry The Westfield played in a 62-28 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli.

Savannah Benedictine Military escapes Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in thin win

Savannah Benedictine Military topped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 54-48 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 30.

The first quarter gave Savannah Benedictine Military a 15-12 lead over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

The Yellowjackets had a 29-27 edge on the Cadets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Savannah Benedictine Military broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-41 lead over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Recently on Jan. 19, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch squared off with Jesup Wayne County in a basketball game.

Savannah Bethesda tacks win on Estill Patrick Henry

Savannah Bethesda dismissed Estill Patrick Henry by a 73-48 count at Savannah Bethesda Academy on Jan. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Estill Patrick Henry and Savannah Bethesda faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Savannah Bethesda Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Estill Patrick Henry faced off against Savannah Bethesda and Estill Patrick Henry took on Savannah Bethesda on Jan. 23 at Estill Patrick Henry Academy.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge denies Suwanee North Gwinnett’s challenge

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge knocked off Suwanee North Gwinnett 75-61 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 30.

Recently on Jan. 23, Suwanee North Gwinnett squared off with Lilburn Berkmar in a basketball game.

