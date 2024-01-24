Rome Model grinds out close victory over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rome Model posted a narrow 51-43 win over Blue Ridge Fannin County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.
The first quarter gave Rome Model a 16-7 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.
The Blue Devils’ shooting darted in front for a 29-19 lead over the Rebels at the half.
Blue Ridge Fannin County showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-37 in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
