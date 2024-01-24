Sports

Rome Model grinds out close victory over Blue Ridge Fannin County

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

Rome Model posted a narrow 51-43 win over Blue Ridge Fannin County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Rome Model a 16-7 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Blue Devils’ shooting darted in front for a 29-19 lead over the Rebels at the half.

Blue Ridge Fannin County showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-37 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top