Boys Basketball Roundup – February 24, 2024

Atlanta Douglass dominates Dawsonville Dawson County
Atlanta Douglass left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dawsonville Dawson County from start to finish for a 79-42 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 24.
The first quarter gave Atlanta Douglass a 21-6 lead over Dawsonville Dawson County.
The Astros opened a giant 49-22 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Atlanta Douglass roared to a 79-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers outpointed the Astros 9-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Recently on Feb. 12, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a basketball game.
Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter takes down Evans
Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter handled Evans 95-71 in an impressive showing in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 24.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Evans faced off against Grovetown and Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter took on Atlanta Marist on Feb. 15 at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter School.
Atlanta Woodward Academy narrowly defeats Atlanta Marist
Atlanta Woodward Academy grabbed a 54-39 victory at the expense of Atlanta Marist for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Atlanta Marist High on Feb. 24.
In recent action on Feb. 15, Atlanta Marist faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Atlanta Woodward Academy took on Conyers Rockdale County on Feb. 16 at Conyers Rockdale County High School.
Buford Seckinger denies Calhoun Sonoraville’s challenge
Buford Seckinger handed Calhoun Sonoraville a tough 62-49 loss for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.
Hampton Dutchtown narrowly defeats Statesboro
Hampton Dutchtown grabbed a 55-42 victory at the expense of Statesboro on Feb. 24 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute.
Hartwell Hart County earns stressful win over Jasper Pickens County
Hartwell Hart County topped Jasper Pickens County 64-62 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 24.
Newnan Heritage overwhelms Albany Deerfield-Windsor
Newnan Heritage earned a convincing 66-16 win over Albany Deerfield-Windsor in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
The first quarter gave Newnan Heritage a 19-2 lead over Albany Deerfield-Windsor.
The Hawks opened a massive 34-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.
Newnan Heritage stormed to a 55-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks held on with a 11-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Recently on Feb. 16, Newnan Heritage squared off with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli in a basketball game.
North Charleston Cathedral rides to cruise-control win over Savannah Bethesda
North Charleston Cathedral handled Savannah Bethesda 74-43 in an impressive showing for a South Carolina boys basketball victory at North Charleston Cathedral Academy on Feb. 24.
Last season, North Charleston Cathedral and Savannah Bethesda faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at North Charleston Cathedral Academy.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep.
Portal earns stressful win over Blakely Early County
Portal posted a narrow 54-50 win over Blakely Early County during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 24.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Portal faced off against Millen Jenkins County.
Tucker tops Gray Jones County
Tucker recorded a big victory over Gray Jones County 72-40 on Feb. 24 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Recently on Feb. 14, Tucker squared off with Lithonia in a basketball game.
Warner Robins claims tight victory against Decatur
Warner Robins finally found a way to top Decatur 76-69 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
Woodstock pushes over Douglasville South Paulding
Woodstock notched a win against Douglasville South Paulding 65-54 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.