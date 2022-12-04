ajc logo
X

North Charleston Cathedral hustles by Savannah Bethesda

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

North Charleston Cathedral charged Savannah Bethesda and collected a 62-45 victory during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bogdan Bogdanovic soaks in season debut as Hawks fans warmly welcome him back
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Semifinals wrap-up: Mill Creek, Carrollton, defending champs have big nights
23h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Gainesville 35, Roswell 28
11h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Gainesville 35, Roswell 28
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
The Latest

Complete command: North Augusta dominates Swainsboro in convincing showing
1h ago
Richmond Hill pushes over Hilton Head Island
1h ago
Norfolk Collegiate dims lights on Athens Christian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top