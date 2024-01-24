Statesboro overcomes Douglas Coffee in seat-squirming affair

Statesboro topped Douglas Coffee 49-47 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 23.
Douglas Coffee started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Statesboro at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 25-20 lead at half.
Statesboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 39-30 lead over Douglas Coffee.
The Trojans closed the lead with a 17-10 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 16, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Douglas Coffee took on Evans Greenbrier on Jan. 19 at Evans Greenbrier High School.
