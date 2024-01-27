Buford earns stressful win over Hoschton Mill Creek

Buford posted a narrow 58-49 win over Hoschton Mill Creek in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 26.
In recent action on Jan. 15, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Cumming South Forsyth.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.