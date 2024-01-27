Brooklet Southeast Bulloch overpowers Savannah Islands in thorough fashion

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch steamrolled to a 58-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 27-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands took on Jesup Wayne County on Jan. 12 at Savannah Islands High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.