Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – March 19, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
15 minutes ago

Baxley Appling County pushes over Vidalia

Baxley Appling County eventually beat Vidalia 4-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

In recent action on March 12, Baxley Appling County faced off against Nahunta Brantley County.

Rome comes up short in matchup with Canton Creekview

Canton Creekview pushed past Rome for a 10-7 win in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

Last time Rome and Canton Creekview played in a 6-2 game on March 21, 2023.

In recent action on March 15, Canton Creekview faced off against Marietta.

Dacula Hebron Christian slips past Hartwell Hart County

Dacula Hebron Christian finally found a way to top Hartwell Hart County 3-2 on March 19 in Georgia baseball.

Greensboro Lake Oconee crushes Washington-Wilkes

Greensboro Lake Oconee handled Washington-Wilkes 10-4 in an impressive showing at Washington-Wilkes High on March 19 in Georgia baseball action.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis collects victory over Eastman Dodge County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis notched a win against Eastman Dodge County 4-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Eastman Dodge County High on March 19.

Recently on March 8, Eastman Dodge County squared off with Americus Sumter County in a baseball game.

Jesup Wayne County defense stifles Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Jesup Wayne County’s defense throttled Bloomingdale New Hampstead, resulting in a 15-0 shutout on March 19 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 15, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Waynesboro Burke County.

Rockmart defense stifles Chatsworth Murray County

A suffocating defense helped Rockmart handle Chatsworth Murray County 13-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Chatsworth Murray County High on March 19.

Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Waynesboro Burke County

Savannah Benedictine Military posted a narrow 3-2 win over Waynesboro Burke County during this Georgia baseball game on March 19.

In recent action on March 15, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Savannah Islands on March 15 at Savannah Islands High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute allows no points against Millen Jenkins County

Defense dominated as Twin City Emanuel County Institute pitched a 15-0 shutout of Millen Jenkins County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Senate panel backs bill piecing together several culture war issues

Credit: Alex Slitz

What Fani Willis ruling says about judge, road ahead for Fulton DA

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another teen arrested in shooting outside McEachern High in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
22m ago
NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket
March Madness kicks off Tuesday with First Four games
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do