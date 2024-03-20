Boys Baseball Roundup – March 19, 2024

Baxley Appling County pushes over Vidalia

Baxley Appling County eventually beat Vidalia 4-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

In recent action on March 12, Baxley Appling County faced off against Nahunta Brantley County.

Rome comes up short in matchup with Canton Creekview

Canton Creekview pushed past Rome for a 10-7 win in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

Last time Rome and Canton Creekview played in a 6-2 game on March 21, 2023.

In recent action on March 15, Canton Creekview faced off against Marietta.

Dacula Hebron Christian slips past Hartwell Hart County

Dacula Hebron Christian finally found a way to top Hartwell Hart County 3-2 on March 19 in Georgia baseball.

Greensboro Lake Oconee crushes Washington-Wilkes

Greensboro Lake Oconee handled Washington-Wilkes 10-4 in an impressive showing at Washington-Wilkes High on March 19 in Georgia baseball action.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis collects victory over Eastman Dodge County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis notched a win against Eastman Dodge County 4-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Eastman Dodge County High on March 19.

Recently on March 8, Eastman Dodge County squared off with Americus Sumter County in a baseball game.

Jesup Wayne County defense stifles Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Jesup Wayne County’s defense throttled Bloomingdale New Hampstead, resulting in a 15-0 shutout on March 19 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 15, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Waynesboro Burke County.

Rockmart defense stifles Chatsworth Murray County

A suffocating defense helped Rockmart handle Chatsworth Murray County 13-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Chatsworth Murray County High on March 19.

Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Waynesboro Burke County

Savannah Benedictine Military posted a narrow 3-2 win over Waynesboro Burke County during this Georgia baseball game on March 19.

In recent action on March 15, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Savannah Islands on March 15 at Savannah Islands High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute allows no points against Millen Jenkins County

Defense dominated as Twin City Emanuel County Institute pitched a 15-0 shutout of Millen Jenkins County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 19.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.