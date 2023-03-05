Bent but not broken: Dublin Trinity Christian weathers scare to dispatch Macon Central Fellowship Christian

Saturday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Dublin Trinity Christian passed in a 57-49 victory at Macon Central Fellowship Christian’s expense on March 4 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Lancers took a 31-23 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.
Macon Central Fellowship Christian darted a meager margin over Dublin Trinity Christian as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
It took an 18-4 rally, but the Knights were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.