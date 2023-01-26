X
Bent but not broken: Alpharetta Denmark weathers scare to dispatch Milton

Sports
By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

With little to no wiggle room, Alpharetta Denmark nosed past Milton 58-55 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Suwanee Lambert. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

