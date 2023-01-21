Suwanee Lambert explodes past Alpharetta Denmark

Suwanee Lambert’s offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Alpharetta Denmark 74-34 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Suwanee Lambert steamrolled in front of Alpharetta Denmark 23-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns registered a 47-18 advantage at halftime over the Danes.
Suwanee Lambert breathed fire to a 63-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Longhorns held on with a 11-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Suwanee Lambert took on Cumming South Forsyth on January 10 at Suwanee Lambert High School. For results, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.