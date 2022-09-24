Bazinga: Early lead pushes Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy over Waynesboro Edmund Burke

Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-20 win over Waynesboro Edmund Burke in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Waynesboro Edmund Burke after the first quarter.
The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 20-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 27-7.
The Spartans outpointed the Jaguars 13-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com