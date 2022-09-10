Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy snatches victory over Sandersville Brentwood

Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sandersville Brentwood in a 20-12 victory in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Sandersville Brentwood after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the War Eagles 8-0 in the final quarter.
