Baseball blog: State finals wrapup with boxscores

Class 7A: Lowndes repeated as champion and became the first South Georgia team win win the highest class in back-to-back seasons since Coffee in 1982-83. Lowndes won Game 1 in 10 innings as Ashton Bohler, Lowndes’ No. 9 hitter, hit a two-run triple after Grayson had scored a run in the top half. Bohler reached based seven of eight times in the series, and he got the save in clinching Game 2, a 4-2 victory. Lowndes right fielder Coleman Lewis was 5-for-8. Troy signee Noah Thigpen pitched nine innings, allowing only one earned run, and had two hits batting cleanup in Game 1.

Class 6A: Etowah swept Pope 15-0, 6-4 to win its first title since 2017. Etowah went 10-0 in the playoffs and finished with a 22-game winning streak and a 34-5 record. Trevor Condon, a sophomore committed to Miami, went 4-for-7 with a single, double, triple and a homer in the two games. Matthew Sharman, a sophomore committed to Georgia Tech, pitched an run-rule-shortened shutout in Game 1 and was 3-for-4 in the series.

Class 5A: Loganville successfully defended its title and won state for the eighth time by outlasting Cartersville 5-3, 3-14, 4-3, getting both of their victories in their final at-bat. In Game 3, Loganville trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning but scored three to tie and then won in the eighth inning on Angel Quezada’s bases-loaded single. In Game 1, Loganville scored broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth with two runs produced with the aid of two sacrifice bunts (Ace Kenny and Jaylen Jones) and a bunt single (Layne Ayers). Loganville third baseman and Game 1 starting pitcher Tucker Segars was 6-for-10 in the series.

Class 4A: Starr’s Mill swept Cherokee Bluff 11-1, 2-1 and went through the playoffs 10-0, outscoring opponents 103-18. It was Starr’s Mill’s second state title, first since 2021. Heath Whitlock, a Mississippi State commit, was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and also struck a three-run triple. Kyle Rudolph pitched five strong innings in Game 2.

Class 3A: Harlem won for the second year in a row and ninth time in history with a 13-5, 7-0 sweep of Calvary Day. Caden Cole pitched a seven-hit shutout and had three hits in Game 2. Will Holder was 3-for-3 in Game 1.

Class 2A: North Cobb Christian beat Appling County 6-2, 0-3, 3-0 for its second straight title. Ross Rea pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 3. Jackson Uggla, son of former Braves player Dan Uggla, had a double and a homer in North Cobb Christian’s 6-2 victory in Game 1. Appling County’s Dayson Griffis, who is committed to Tennessee, had a hit in each game and pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in Game 2.

Class A Division I: Prince Avenue Christian won for the second year in a row, sweeping first-time finalist Tallulah Falls 6-5, 9-4. Prince Avenue scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out, two-run single by Trey Taylor to send the game to extra innings. In the first extra frame, Dylan White, who was 3-for-5, hit a walk-off double, scoring Will Goff.

Class A Division II: Lanier County beat defending champion Charlton County 1-5, 8-7, 3-2, winning a pair of one-run games in perhaps the most competitive of all finals. Lanier County, a South Georgia school about 20 miles northeast of Valdosta, was the only first-time champion this year. After dropping Game 1, Lanier County won 8-7 in Game 2, getting the winning hit on Cayden Cook’s two-out single in the sixth inning. In Game 3, a 3-2 victory, the winning hit came from Talen Tarbox. Lanier County trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning. Lanier County also won fastpitch softball this academic year but hadn’t won a state title since 1993 until then.

