Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal stretched out and finally snapped Carrollton Central to earn a 24-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 18.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Golden Bears opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Golden Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on November 5, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Carrollton Central took on Ringgold Heritage on November 4 at Carrollton Central High School. For more, click here.
