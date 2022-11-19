ajc logo
X

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal dances past Carrollton Central

Sports
By Sports Bot
38 minutes ago

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal stretched out and finally snapped Carrollton Central to earn a 24-14 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Golden Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on November 5, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter and Carrollton Central took on Ringgold Heritage on November 4 at Carrollton Central High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs flirting with history
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks continue to clean up issues on both ends of the floor
6h ago
The Latest

Fairburn Creekside blanks Dalton in shutout performance
38m ago
Storm warning: South Atlanta unleashes full fury on Blairsville Union County
38m ago
No pain, no gain: Atlanta Carver overcomes Monroe Area
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top