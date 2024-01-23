With playoffs on the horizon, here’s a look at region standings

Boys: No. 3 Monroe (15-3, 4-0) defeated No. 6 Carver-Columbus 90-71 to take a lead in the league, with Carver (16-1, 3-1), Dougherty (13-6, 3-1) and Columbus (13-6, 2-2) trailing.

Girls: No. 4 Carver-Columbus (12-6, 4-0) beat No. 9 Monroe (12-7. 3-1) 76-65 to take the lead in the standings ahead of Dougherty (11-8, 2-2) and Thomasville (7-11, 2-2).

Region 2

Boys: Upson-Lee (11-9, 3-0) leads Peach County (7-9. 2-0), Pike County (4-8, 1-2) and Jackson (3-15, 1-2).

Girls: No. 8 Mary Persons (16-4, 3-0) is on top of the league ahead of Peach County (8-5, 2-0), Upson-Lee (7-11, 2-1), Pike County (7-6, 0-3) and Jackson (4-14, 0-3).

Region 3

Boys: Groves (8-10, 6-2) leads Johnson-Savannah (10-8, 5-2), Liberty County (9-6, 6-3), and Beach (6-10, 3-2).

Girls: Calvary Day (12-4, 8-1) is tied with Savannah Country Day (11-4, 8-1) atop the standings, with Johnson-Savannah (10-6, 7-2) and Long County (7-8, 6-2) chasing.

Region 4

Boys: No. 7 Cross Creek (12-8, 4-1) leads Richmond Academy (14-4, 3-2), Salem (11-9, 3-2) and Morgan County (10-10, 2-3).

Girls: No. 5 Cross Creek (15-4, 5-0) leads Morgan County (11-9, 4-1), Richmond Academy (9-8, 3-2) and Hephzibah (4-9, 1-3).

Region 5

Boys: Top-ranked Sandy Creek (16-2, 1-0) and No. 3 Cedar Grove (14-5, 2-0) lead the league ahead of No. 8 Douglass (11-9, 0-2) and Carver-Atlanta (2-11, 0-1).

Girls: Douglass (11-9, 2-0) and Carver-Atlanta (11-6, 1-0) are the unbeatens with Cedar Grove (5-8, 0-2) and Sandy Creek (6-12, 0-1) chasing.

Region 6

Boys: Coahulla Creek (13-6, 7-1), LaFayette (13-3, 7-2) and Adairsville (11-9, 7-2) are the front-runners in the standings with Ringgold (10-8, 4-3) and Ridgeland (11-7, 4-4) chasing.

Girls: Coahulla Creek (13-5, 7-1) and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-6, 7-1) are tied atop the standings ahead of Adairsville (13-7, 7-2) and Ringgold (10-8, 4-3).

Region 7

Boys: No. 3 Pickens (15-5, 6-1) and Gilmer (12-6, 6-1) are tied atop the standings. Each of the team’s region losses were to the other. The front-runners lead Dawson County (11-8, 4-3), Lumpkin County (9-10, 3-4) and Wesleyan (8-12, 3-4).

Girls: No. 2 Wesleyan (15-2, 7-0) leads the standings ahead of No. 3 Pickens (19-1, 6-1). The Wolves defeated Pickens 62-54 on Jan. 12. No. 7 Dawson County (11-8, 4-3) and White County (15-4, 3-3) trail the front-runners.

Region 8

Boys: No. 4 Hebron Christian (16-1, 4-0) leads Hart County (9-10, 3-1), Franklin County (10-8, 2-2), Monroe Area (14-5, 1-3), Stephens County (7-10, 1-3) and Oconee County (3-16, 1-3)

Girls: Top-ranked Hebron Christian (15-2, 4-0) leads the league with Oconee County (11-8, 3-1), No. 8 Hart County (12-6, 2-2), Franklin County (11-8, 2-2) and Stephens County (3-15, 1-3) chasing.