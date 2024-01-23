BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog

With playoffs on the horizon, here’s a look at region standings

Sandy Creek players celebrate their victory over Cedar Grove during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Seth Ellerbee
32 minutes ago

Region basketball tournaments need to be completed by Saturday, Feb. 17, before the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 20 and 21.

So here’s a look at where teams stand, with just more than three weeks remaining in the regular season:

Region 1

Boys: No. 3 Monroe (15-3, 4-0) defeated No. 6 Carver-Columbus 90-71 to take a lead in the league, with Carver (16-1, 3-1), Dougherty (13-6, 3-1) and Columbus (13-6, 2-2) trailing.

Girls: No. 4 Carver-Columbus (12-6, 4-0) beat No. 9 Monroe (12-7. 3-1) 76-65 to take the lead in the standings ahead of Dougherty (11-8, 2-2) and Thomasville (7-11, 2-2).

Region 2

Boys: Upson-Lee (11-9, 3-0) leads Peach County (7-9. 2-0), Pike County (4-8, 1-2) and Jackson (3-15, 1-2).

Girls: No. 8 Mary Persons (16-4, 3-0) is on top of the league ahead of Peach County (8-5, 2-0), Upson-Lee (7-11, 2-1), Pike County (7-6, 0-3) and Jackson (4-14, 0-3).

Region 3

Boys: Groves (8-10, 6-2) leads Johnson-Savannah (10-8, 5-2), Liberty County (9-6, 6-3), and Beach (6-10, 3-2).

Girls: Calvary Day (12-4, 8-1) is tied with Savannah Country Day (11-4, 8-1) atop the standings, with Johnson-Savannah (10-6, 7-2) and Long County (7-8, 6-2) chasing.

Region 4

Boys: No. 7 Cross Creek (12-8, 4-1) leads Richmond Academy (14-4, 3-2), Salem (11-9, 3-2) and Morgan County (10-10, 2-3).

Girls: No. 5 Cross Creek (15-4, 5-0) leads Morgan County (11-9, 4-1), Richmond Academy (9-8, 3-2) and Hephzibah (4-9, 1-3).

Region 5

Boys: Top-ranked Sandy Creek (16-2, 1-0) and No. 3 Cedar Grove (14-5, 2-0) lead the league ahead of No. 8 Douglass (11-9, 0-2) and Carver-Atlanta (2-11, 0-1).

Girls: Douglass (11-9, 2-0) and Carver-Atlanta (11-6, 1-0) are the unbeatens with Cedar Grove (5-8, 0-2) and Sandy Creek (6-12, 0-1) chasing.

Region 6

Boys: Coahulla Creek (13-6, 7-1), LaFayette (13-3, 7-2) and Adairsville (11-9, 7-2) are the front-runners in the standings with Ringgold (10-8, 4-3) and Ridgeland (11-7, 4-4) chasing.

Girls: Coahulla Creek (13-5, 7-1) and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-6, 7-1) are tied atop the standings ahead of Adairsville (13-7, 7-2) and Ringgold (10-8, 4-3).

Region 7

Boys: No. 3 Pickens (15-5, 6-1) and Gilmer (12-6, 6-1) are tied atop the standings. Each of the team’s region losses were to the other. The front-runners lead Dawson County (11-8, 4-3), Lumpkin County (9-10, 3-4) and Wesleyan (8-12, 3-4).

Girls: No. 2 Wesleyan (15-2, 7-0) leads the standings ahead of No. 3 Pickens (19-1, 6-1). The Wolves defeated Pickens 62-54 on Jan. 12. No. 7 Dawson County (11-8, 4-3) and White County (15-4, 3-3) trail the front-runners.

Region 8

Boys: No. 4 Hebron Christian (16-1, 4-0) leads Hart County (9-10, 3-1), Franklin County (10-8, 2-2), Monroe Area (14-5, 1-3), Stephens County (7-10, 1-3) and Oconee County (3-16, 1-3)

Girls: Top-ranked Hebron Christian (15-2, 4-0) leads the league with Oconee County (11-8, 3-1), No. 8 Hart County (12-6, 2-2), Franklin County (11-8, 2-2) and Stephens County (3-15, 1-3) chasing.

