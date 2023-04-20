West Laurens reigns at GHSA slow-pitch softball championships

The Lady Raiders won the Class 4A fast-pitch softball championship last season to mark the team’s first-ever title on that side of the sport and at Twin Creeks in Woodstock Thursday, West Laurens slowed things down again.

After a flawless run through the bracket, the Lady Raiders defeated defending-champion Haralson County 9-8 to close out the championship series in one game and claim the program’s second slow-pitch state championship.