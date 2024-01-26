Wesleyan-Buford matchup highlights Class 3A girls weekend

An inter-class matchup between ranked teams takes center stage this weekend when No. 2 Wesleyan’s girls travel to Class 7A No. 3 Buford on Saturday.

Wesleyan is 16-2 overall and 8-0 in Region 7-3A play; Buford is 17-2, 6-0 in Region 8-7A play. Wesleyan’s Wolves lost 69-49 to Class 7A No. 1 Grayson (19-0) on Nov. 29 in the team’s only in-state loss. The other was to Florida’s Montverde Academy (18-1) on Jan. 15. Since, Wesleyan has beaten No. 7 Dawson County 71-46, Lumpkin County 64-20 and No. 6 White County 80-43 Tuesday.

Buford has won three consecutive games since losing to Class 6A No. 1 River Ridge 74-67 on Jan. 13. The team lost its season-opener against Sequoyah 52-49 for its other loss. Buford is outscoring teams 1,323-787; Wesleyan is leading opponents 1,171-821.