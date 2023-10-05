Week 8 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games
Bainbridge at Westover
Clarke Central at Loganville
Columbia at Landmark Christian
Cook at Brooks County
Hampton at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Jordan at Rutland
Midtown at Druid Hills
North Forsyth at Lanier
Northeast at Kendrick
Northwest Whitfield at Southeast Whitfield
Pinecrest Academy at Cross Keys
Ringgold at Coahulla Creek
Riverdale at Troup
Savannah Country Day at Liberty County
Southwest at Spencer
Stone Mountain at Clarkston
Tattnall County at Vidalia
Towers at McNair
Wilcox County at Telfair County
Friday’s games
ACE Charter at Central-Macon
Alcovy at Lovejoy
Allatoona at Woodstock
Aquinas at Towns County
Arabia Mountain at Decatur
Athens Academy at Providence Christian
Augusta Prep at Lake Oconee Academy
Bacon County at Johnson County
Banks County at Union County
Benedictine at Burke County
Bleckley County at Dublin
Blessed Trinity at Pope
Bradwell Institute at Coffee
Bremen at LaFayette
Brunswick at Lakeside-Evans
Bryan County at Metter
Butler at Thomson
Calhoun at Hiram
Cambridge at Centennial
Carrollton at East Coweta
Carver-Atlanta at Mundy’s Mill
Cass at Cartersville
Cedar Shoals at North Oconee
Central-Carroll at Sonoraville
Chamblee at Tucker
Charlton County at Turner County
Chattooga at Darlington
Christian Heritage at Mt. Pisgah Christian
Clinch County at Lanier County
Columbus at Dougherty
Coosa at Trion
Cross Creek at Richmond Academy
Cross Keys at St. Mary’s
Dalton at Woodland-Cartersville
Dawson County at Pickens
Denmark at West Forsyth
Douglas County at Paulding County
East Forsyth at Cherokee Bluff
East Jackson at Fellowship Christian
East Laurens at Jasper County
Eastside at Heritage-Conyers
Effingham County at Grovetown
Forest Park at Bowdon
Forsyth Central at Lambert
Franklin County at Stephens County
Gilmer at Lumpkin County
Glenn Hills at Putnam County
Georgia Military Prep at Wilkinson County
Greenbrier at Statesboro
Greene County at Warren County
Griffin at Perry
Groves at Calvary Day
Hapeville Charter at Southwest DeKalb
Hardaway at Cairo
Harris County at Northside-Columbus
Harrison at McEachern
Heard County at Crawford County
Hebron Christian at Monroe Area
Hephzibah at Harlem
Heritage-Catoosa at Cedartown
Holy Innocents’ at Miller Grove
Houston County at Northside-Warner Robins
Hughes at East Paulding
Jackson at Mary Persons
Jackson-Atlanta at Mays
Jeff Davis at Dodge County
Johnson-Savannah at Savannah Christian
Jones County at Ola
Jonesboro at Morrow
KIPP at North Cobb Christian
Lakeside-DeKalb at Drew
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Gordon Lee
Laney at Josey
Lassiter at Roswell
Locust Grove at Eagle’s Landing
Long County at Beach
Lovett at Stockbridge
Lowndes at Valdosta
M.L. King at Lithonia
Marietta at Hillgrove
McIntosh County Acad. at Jenkins County
Mitchell County at Seminole County
Model at Fannin County
Morgan County at Salem
Mount Vernon at Mt. Zion-Carroll
Mt. Paran Christian at South Atlanta
New Hampstead at Southeast Bulloch
Newnan at Alexander
North Atlanta at Riverwood
North Clayton at LaGrange
North Hall at Madison County
North Murray at Gordon Central
North Springs at Chattahoochee
Northgate at McIntosh
Northview at Kell
Oconee County at Hart County
Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian
Osborne at Kennesaw Mountain
Pace Academy at McDonough
Pebblebrook at Westlake
Pepperell at Armuchee
Pike County at Upson-Lee
Portal at Montgomery County
Randolph-Clay at Early County
Redan at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Richmond Hill at Camden County
Ridgeland at Adairsville
River Ridge at Creekview
Rockmart at Haralson County
Rome at Sequoyah
Savannah at Claxton
Seckinger at Heritage-Newnan
Shiloh at Jackson County
Social Circle at Commerce
South Effingham at Glynn Academy
South Forsyth at Milton
South Paulding at New Manchester
Spalding at Howard
Sprayberry at Johns Creek
St. Francis at Rabun County
Starr’s Mill at Fayette County
Stephenson at Westminster
Sumter County at Berrien
Swainsboro at Jefferson County
Terrell County at Miller County
Thomasville at Carver-Columbus
Tift County at Thomas County Central
Toombs County at Appling County
Treutlen at Dooly County
Tri-Cities at Lithia Springs
Twiggs County at Glascock County
Utopian Academy at Walker
Veterans at Lee County
Walnut Grove at East Hall
Walton at North Cobb
Ware County at Jenkins
Warner Robins at Union Grove
Washington County at Westside-Augusta
Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County
Wayne County at Islands
Westside-Macon at West Laurens
Wheeler at Cherokee
Wheeler County at Hawkinsville
White County at Wesleyan
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County
Whitewater at Trinity Christian
Winder-Barrow at Flowery Branch
Windsor Forest at Brantley County
Woodland-Stockbridge at Luella
Worth County at Fitzgerald
Saturday’s game
Crisp County at Monroe
