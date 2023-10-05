Week 8 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games

Bainbridge at Westover

Clarke Central at Loganville

Columbia at Landmark Christian

Cook at Brooks County

Hampton at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Jordan at Rutland

Midtown at Druid Hills

North Forsyth at Lanier

Northeast at Kendrick

Northwest Whitfield at Southeast Whitfield

Pinecrest Academy at Cross Keys

Ringgold at Coahulla Creek

Riverdale at Troup

Savannah Country Day at Liberty County

Southwest at Spencer

Stone Mountain at Clarkston

Tattnall County at Vidalia

Towers at McNair

Wilcox County at Telfair County

Friday’s games

ACE Charter at Central-Macon

Alcovy at Lovejoy

Allatoona at Woodstock

Aquinas at Towns County

Arabia Mountain at Decatur

Athens Academy at Providence Christian

Augusta Prep at Lake Oconee Academy

Bacon County at Johnson County

Banks County at Union County

Benedictine at Burke County

Bleckley County at Dublin

Blessed Trinity at Pope

Bradwell Institute at Coffee

Bremen at LaFayette

Brunswick at Lakeside-Evans

Bryan County at Metter

Butler at Thomson

Calhoun at Hiram

Cambridge at Centennial

Carrollton at East Coweta

Carver-Atlanta at Mundy’s Mill

Cass at Cartersville

Cedar Shoals at North Oconee

Central-Carroll at Sonoraville

Chamblee at Tucker

Charlton County at Turner County

Chattooga at Darlington

Christian Heritage at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Clinch County at Lanier County

Columbus at Dougherty

Coosa at Trion

Cross Creek at Richmond Academy

Cross Keys at St. Mary’s

Dalton at Woodland-Cartersville

Dawson County at Pickens

Denmark at West Forsyth

Douglas County at Paulding County

East Forsyth at Cherokee Bluff

East Jackson at Fellowship Christian

East Laurens at Jasper County

Eastside at Heritage-Conyers

Effingham County at Grovetown

Forest Park at Bowdon

Forsyth Central at Lambert

Franklin County at Stephens County

Gilmer at Lumpkin County

Glenn Hills at Putnam County

Georgia Military Prep at Wilkinson County

Greenbrier at Statesboro

Greene County at Warren County

Griffin at Perry

Groves at Calvary Day

Hapeville Charter at Southwest DeKalb

Hardaway at Cairo

Harris County at Northside-Columbus

Harrison at McEachern

Heard County at Crawford County

Hebron Christian at Monroe Area

Hephzibah at Harlem

Heritage-Catoosa at Cedartown

Holy Innocents’ at Miller Grove

Houston County at Northside-Warner Robins

Hughes at East Paulding

Jackson at Mary Persons

Jackson-Atlanta at Mays

Jeff Davis at Dodge County

Johnson-Savannah at Savannah Christian

Jones County at Ola

Jonesboro at Morrow

KIPP at North Cobb Christian

Lakeside-DeKalb at Drew

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Gordon Lee

Laney at Josey

Lassiter at Roswell

Locust Grove at Eagle’s Landing

Long County at Beach

Lovett at Stockbridge

Lowndes at Valdosta

M.L. King at Lithonia

Marietta at Hillgrove

McIntosh County Acad. at Jenkins County

Mitchell County at Seminole County

Model at Fannin County

Morgan County at Salem

Mount Vernon at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Mt. Paran Christian at South Atlanta

New Hampstead at Southeast Bulloch

Newnan at Alexander

North Atlanta at Riverwood

North Clayton at LaGrange

North Hall at Madison County

North Murray at Gordon Central

North Springs at Chattahoochee

Northgate at McIntosh

Northview at Kell

Oconee County at Hart County

Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian

Osborne at Kennesaw Mountain

Pace Academy at McDonough

Pebblebrook at Westlake

Pepperell at Armuchee

Pike County at Upson-Lee

Portal at Montgomery County

Randolph-Clay at Early County

Redan at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Richmond Hill at Camden County

Ridgeland at Adairsville

River Ridge at Creekview

Rockmart at Haralson County

Rome at Sequoyah

Savannah at Claxton

Seckinger at Heritage-Newnan

Shiloh at Jackson County

Social Circle at Commerce

South Effingham at Glynn Academy

South Forsyth at Milton

South Paulding at New Manchester

Spalding at Howard

Sprayberry at Johns Creek

St. Francis at Rabun County

Starr’s Mill at Fayette County

Stephenson at Westminster

Sumter County at Berrien

Swainsboro at Jefferson County

Terrell County at Miller County

Thomasville at Carver-Columbus

Tift County at Thomas County Central

Toombs County at Appling County

Treutlen at Dooly County

Tri-Cities at Lithia Springs

Twiggs County at Glascock County

Utopian Academy at Walker

Veterans at Lee County

Walnut Grove at East Hall

Walton at North Cobb

Ware County at Jenkins

Warner Robins at Union Grove

Washington County at Westside-Augusta

Washington-Wilkes at Lincoln County

Wayne County at Islands

Westside-Macon at West Laurens

Wheeler at Cherokee

Wheeler County at Hawkinsville

White County at Wesleyan

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County

Whitewater at Trinity Christian

Winder-Barrow at Flowery Branch

Windsor Forest at Brantley County

Woodland-Stockbridge at Luella

Worth County at Fitzgerald

Saturday’s game

Crisp County at Monroe

