BreakingNews
BREAKING: Police arrest man accused of killing woman over bowling ball
ajc logo
X

Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

Denmark tops Class 7A and leads Brookwood, Walton, Roswell and Dunwoody in the top 5. In Class 6A Buford is the team to beat. In Class 5A, Chamblee is at the top of the class this week after Blessed Trinity fell to No. 2.

North Oconee leads Class 4A, Westminster is at the top of Class 3A and Lovett tops Class 2A. In Class A Public, Social Circle is out front and in Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy is at the top.

See the full rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Denmark

2. Brookwood

3. Walton

4. Roswell

5. Dunwoody

6. Hillgrove

7. Harrison

8. West Forsyth

9. Peachtree Ridge

10. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Cambridge

3. Lassiter

4. Johns Creek

5. Houston County

6. Glynn Academy

7. Chattahoochee

8. Pope

9. River Ridge

10. Centennial

Class 5A

1. Chamblee

2. Blessed Trinity

3. McIntosh

4. St. Pius X

5. Midtown

6. Loganville

7. Decatur

8. Greenbrier

9. Woodward Academy

10. Northside-Columbus

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Jefferson

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Southeast Whitfield

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Perry

8. Luella

9. Columbus

10. Cairo

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. Jackson

5. Lumpkin  County

6. Oconee County

7. White County

8. Pike County

9. Savannah Arts

10. Southeast Bulloch

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Jeff Davis

6. Fitzgerald

7. Lamar County

8. Fannin County

9. Callaway

10. Bleckley County

Class Public

1. Social Circle

2. Commerce

3. Atlanta Classical

4. Armuchee

5. Towns County

6. Screven County

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8 Atkinson County

9. McIntosh County Academy

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Pinecrest Academy

2. Stratford Academy

3. Wesleyan

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Brookstone

6. Athens Academy

7. Fellowship Christian

8. First Presbyterian

9. Atlanta International

10. Trinity Christian

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Track and Field blog: Autographed AJ Terrell jerseys and more statewide action headline...
4h ago
Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings
5h ago
Week 8 Baseball Rankings
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top