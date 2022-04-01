Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

Denmark tops Class 7A and leads Brookwood, Walton, Roswell and Dunwoody in the top 5. In Class 6A Buford is the team to beat. In Class 5A, Chamblee is at the top of the class this week after Blessed Trinity fell to No. 2.
North Oconee leads Class 4A, Westminster is at the top of Class 3A and Lovett tops Class 2A. In Class A Public, Social Circle is out front and in Class A Private, Pinecrest Academy is at the top.
See the full rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Denmark
2. Brookwood
3. Walton
4. Roswell
5. Dunwoody
6. Hillgrove
7. Harrison
8. West Forsyth
9. Peachtree Ridge
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Cambridge
3. Lassiter
4. Johns Creek
5. Houston County
6. Glynn Academy
7. Chattahoochee
8. Pope
9. River Ridge
10. Centennial
Class 5A
1. Chamblee
2. Blessed Trinity
3. McIntosh
4. St. Pius X
5. Midtown
6. Loganville
7. Decatur
8. Greenbrier
9. Woodward Academy
10. Northside-Columbus
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Jefferson
4. Heritage-Catoosa
5. Southeast Whitfield
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Perry
8. Luella
9. Columbus
10. Cairo
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Jackson
5. Lumpkin County
6. Oconee County
7. White County
8. Pike County
9. Savannah Arts
10. Southeast Bulloch
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Model
5. Jeff Davis
6. Fitzgerald
7. Lamar County
8. Fannin County
9. Callaway
10. Bleckley County
Class Public
1. Social Circle
2. Commerce
3. Atlanta Classical
4. Armuchee
5. Towns County
6. Screven County
7. Lake Oconee Academy
8 Atkinson County
9. McIntosh County Academy
10. ACE Charter
Class Private
1. Pinecrest Academy
2. Stratford Academy
3. Wesleyan
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Brookstone
6. Athens Academy
7. Fellowship Christian
8. First Presbyterian
9. Atlanta International
10. Trinity Christian
