Week 8 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Parkview retains its spot at No. 1 after dropping a few out-of-state contests and falling 4-0 to Marist in its first in-state loss of the season. Kennesaw Mountain moved up two slots to No. 5 after edging No. 2 Cherokee and North Atlanta made its debut in Class 6A at No. 10. No. 3 Pope and No. 8 River Ridge will play Thursday night in a key top 10 Class 6A showcase. The Class 5A poll saw Villa Rica move up to No. 6 after picking up its 15th-straight victory. Additionally, Class 5A No. 3 Greenbrier fell 7-6 to undefeated Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. That is the third time that 17-3 Greenbrier has fallen to Harlem this season.
In Class 5A, Whitewater moved up two slots to No. 8 and Starr’s Mill debuts at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Troup. Pickens moved up to No. 4 from No. 6 in Class 3A after picking up its 14th-straight victory and Irwin County moved up to No. 3 in Class A Division I.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Cherokee
3. Denmark
4. Norcross
5. Kennesaw Mountain
6. North Paulding
7. East Coweta
8. South Forsyth
9. North Gwinnett
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Houston County
3. Pope
4. Tift County
5. Lassiter
6. North Forsyth
7. Woodward Academy
8. River Ridge
9. Glynn Academy
10. North Atlanta
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. McIntosh
3. Greenbrier
4. Loganville
5. Locust Grove
6. Villa Rica
7. Winder-Barrow
8. Cambridge
9. Jefferson
10. Flowery Branch
Class 4A
1. Cherokee Bluff
2. North Oconee
3. Cedartown
4. LaGrange
5. Benedictine
6. West Laurens
7. North Hall
8. Whitewater
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Troup
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Savannah Christian
3. Calvary Day
4. Pickens
5. Gordon Lee
6. Lumpkin County
7. Wesleyan
8. Long County
9. Upson-Lee
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Fellowship Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Jeff Davis
4. Model
5. North Cobb Christian
6. Appling County
7. ELCA
8. Walker
9. Brantley County
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Elbert County
3. Irwin County
4. Metter
5. Social Circle
6. King’s Ridge
7. Whitefield Academy
8. Athens Christian
9. Crawford County
10. Pepperell
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. Johnson County
3. Clinch County
4. Schley County
5. Wilcox County
6. Washington-Wilkes
7. Seminole County
8. Baconton Charter
9. Lanier County
10. ECI
