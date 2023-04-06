Week 8 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Parkview retains its spot at No. 1 after dropping a few out-of-state contests and falling 4-0 to Marist in its first in-state loss of the season. Kennesaw Mountain moved up two slots to No. 5 after edging No. 2 Cherokee and North Atlanta made its debut in Class 6A at No. 10. No. 3 Pope and No. 8 River Ridge will play Thursday night in a key top 10 Class 6A showcase. The Class 5A poll saw Villa Rica move up to No. 6 after picking up its 15th-straight victory. Additionally, Class 5A No. 3 Greenbrier fell 7-6 to undefeated Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. That is the third time that 17-3 Greenbrier has fallen to Harlem this season.