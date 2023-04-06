X

Week 8 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
38 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Parkview retains its spot at No. 1 after dropping a few out-of-state contests and falling 4-0 to Marist in its first in-state loss of the season. Kennesaw Mountain moved up two slots to No. 5 after edging No. 2 Cherokee and North Atlanta made its debut in Class 6A at No. 10. No. 3 Pope and No. 8 River Ridge will play Thursday night in a key top 10 Class 6A showcase. The Class 5A poll saw Villa Rica move up to No. 6 after picking up its 15th-straight victory. Additionally, Class 5A No. 3 Greenbrier fell 7-6 to undefeated Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. That is the third time that 17-3 Greenbrier has fallen to Harlem this season.

In Class 5A, Whitewater moved up two slots to No. 8 and Starr’s Mill debuts at No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Troup. Pickens moved up to No. 4 from No. 6 in Class 3A after picking up its 14th-straight victory and Irwin County moved up to No. 3 in Class A Division I.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Cherokee

3. Denmark

4. Norcross

5. Kennesaw Mountain

6. North Paulding

7. East Coweta

8. South Forsyth

9. North Gwinnett

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Houston County

3. Pope

4. Tift County

5. Lassiter

6. North Forsyth

7. Woodward Academy

8. River Ridge

9. Glynn Academy

10. North Atlanta

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. McIntosh

3. Greenbrier

4. Loganville

5. Locust Grove

6. Villa Rica

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Cambridge

9. Jefferson

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. Cherokee Bluff

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

4. LaGrange

5. Benedictine

6. West Laurens

7. North Hall

8. Whitewater

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Troup

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Pickens

5. Gordon Lee

6. Lumpkin County

7. Wesleyan

8. Long County

9. Upson-Lee

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Jeff Davis

4. Model

5. North Cobb Christian

6. Appling County

7. ELCA

8. Walker

9. Brantley County

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. Social Circle

6. King’s Ridge

7. Whitefield Academy

8. Athens Christian

9. Crawford County

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Schley County

5. Wilcox County

6. Washington-Wilkes

7. Seminole County

8. Baconton Charter

9. Lanier County

10. ECI

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Braves place Collin McHugh on the injured list, recall Jared Shuster 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sergio Garcia has testy exchange in interview after opening round of Masters
1h ago

Credit: AP

The Hawks are back in the play-in tournament. Here’s what to know
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Baseball blog: The toughest region in each classification
6h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at middle school recruiting
Lacrosse: Benedictine boys aim for historic heights
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Egg drops, Stone Mountain’s sunrise...
3h ago
Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top