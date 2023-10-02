Week 7 roundup: Worth County tops Dodge County in OT, unbeaten in Region 1

Athens Academy cracks top 10, Putnam County wins 4th straight

On Friday in Region 1, the Worth County Rams beat the Dodge County Indians 40-34 in overtime, with a Kevarious Tyler interception in overtime being the play of the game, according to Rams coach Jeff Hammond.

The Rams, who were 7-point underdogs, moved to 4-2, 2-0 in league play. The Indians are 1-5, 0-2.

“I think we handled adversity really well and (we were) very resilient (Friday) night versus Dodge,” Hammond said. “It was a back and forth game.”

Rams sophomore running back Kaden Chester totaled five touchdowns. He had 160 yards and four touchdowns on 29 rushes, and 59 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Freshman quarterback Lyndon Worthy was 20 of 35 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns, the other to junior D’ontae Fulton, who had eight catches for 132 yards.

“It is important that we build off our success of Year 1,” Hammond said. “We will not sneak up on anyone this year. I think the kids have a better understanding of what we are trying to do.”

Last year was Hammond’s first with the program following two 4-6 seasons under Phillip Ironside. As the Rams’ third coach in four seasons, Hammond guided the Rams to an 8-3 finish and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Now, they’re trying to top last season.

“Our No. 1 goal each year is to make the playoffs and win the region,” Hammond said. “We have put ourselves in a good situation by starting region play 2-0. We will have four tough games to finish out the season. We just need to keep improving and play our best football in November.”

The Rams travel to No. 6 Fitzgerald (3-2, 1-0) next week, followed by a bye, then Jeff Davis, Sumter County and Cook. The Rams went 2-2 against those teams last year, beating Jeff Davis and Sumter County.

Etc.

  • Though Cook beat Sumter County 40-14 to improve to 3-2, it was booted from its No. 10 spot in the rankings to make room for Athens Academy (3-3), which was on bye. The Spartans, the new No. 10, beat Mount Vernon 49-16 on Sept. 22, and will travel to Providence Christian (5-0) next week in the Region 8 opener for both teams.
  • No. 8 Rockmart is positioning itself for another region title after beating Model 45-14 to move to 3-2, 1-0 in 7-2A. The Yellow Jackets have won their region in each of the past six seasons, across 2A and 3A.
  • After an 0-2 start in which they were outscored 84-27 by 4A’s Baldwin and 3A’s Oconee County, the Putnam County War Eagles have won four straight with their 28-15 win over Westside-Augusta Friday. The War Eagles are 4-2, 3-0 Region 4 and play Glenn Hills (1-6, 1-3) next week.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

