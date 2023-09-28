Week 7 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games

Chamblee at M.L. King

LaGrange at Riverdale

Liberty County at Groves

Morrow at Alcovy

Norcross at Duluth

Rutland at Southwest

Sav. Country Day at Beach

South Atlanta at KIPP Atlanta

Stephenson at Hapeville Charter

Friday’s games

Alexander at Hughes

Alpharetta at Sprayberry

Appling County at Pierce County

Armuchee at Chattooga

Atkinson County at McIntosh County Academy

B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian

Bacon County at East Laurens

Baconton at Seminole County

Berrien at Jeff Davis

Bleckley County at Westfield

Brantley County at Toombs County

Brooks County at Bainbridge

Brookstone at Whitefield Academy

Brookwood at Archer

Buford at Collins Hill

Butler at Glenn Hills

Calvary Day at Johnson-Savannah

Cartersville at Calhoun

Carver-Columbus at Columbus

Cedartown at Central-Carroll

Chapel Hill at Jackson-Atlanta

Charlton County at Dublin

Chattahoochee at Centennial

Cherokee Bluff at Cedar Shoals

Coahulla Creek at Gordon Lee

Columbia at Callaway

Cook at Sumter County

Creekview at Etowah

Darlington at Coosa

Decatur at Tucker

Discovery at Berkmar

Dodge County at Worth County

Dooly County at Wheeler County

Dougherty at Crisp County

Douglass at Jackson

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County

East Hall at East Forsyth

East Jackson at Banks County

East Paulding at Newnan

Elbert County at Mount Vernon

Emanuel County Institute at Jefferson County

Ensworth, Tenn. at Christian Heritage

Fayette County at Whitewater

Fellowship Christian at Rabun County

First Presbyterian at Commerce

Flowery Branch at Clarke Central

Georgia Christian at Pataula Charter

Glascock County at Hancock Central

Glynn Academy at Effingham County

Greater Atl. Christian at Cambridge

Grovetown at Brunswick

Haralson County at Gordon Central

Harlem at Cross Creek

Hart County at Franklin County

Hebron Christian at Oconee County

Hiram at Dalton

Howard at Baldwin

Irwin County at Swainsboro

Jackson County at Habersham Central

Jefferson at Winder-Barrow

Johns Creek at Lassiter

Johnson County at GMC Prep

Jordan at Spencer

Josey at Thomson

Kendrick at ACE Charter

King’s Academy at Walker

King’s Ridge at Providence Christian

LaFayette at Adairsville

Lakeside-DeKalb at Johnson-Gainesville

Lakeside-Evans at Evans

Lamar County at Pike County

Lanier at Gainesville

Lanier County at Pelham

Lee County at Houston County

Lincoln County at Aquinas

Lincoln County, Fla. at Colquitt County

Lithia Springs at Villa Rica

Lithonia at Arabia Mountain

Loganville at Eastside

Loganville Christian at Athens Christian

Lovejoy at Woodward Academy

Luella at Lovett

Madison County at Chestatee

Manchester at Macon County

Marion County at Central-Talbotton

Marist at Dunwoody

Mays at Creekside

McIntosh at Heard County

McNair at Landmark Christian

Midtown at Temple

Mill Creek at Central Gwinnett

Miller County at Randolph-Clay

Monroe at Thomasville

Monroe Area at Stephens County

Montgomery County at Bryan County

Mountain View at Dacula

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Mundy’s Mill at Jonesboro

Murray County at North Murray

New Hampstead at Benedictine

Newton at Grayson

North Atlanta at St. Pius

North Gwinnett at Meadowcreek

North Oconee at North Hall

North Paulding at Walton

North Springs at Northview

Northeast at Central-Macon

Northside-Warner Robins at Tift County

Oglethorpe County at Seckinger

Ola at Warner Robins

Pace Academy at Hampton

Parkview at South Gwinnett

Paulding County at South Paulding

Peach County at Carver-Atlanta

Perry at Westside-Macon

Prince Ave. Christian at Mary Persons

Providence Christian at King’s Ridge

Redan at Towers

Richmond Academy at Morgan County

Ridgeland at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Ringgold at Bremen

Riverwood at South Cobb

Rockdale County at Forest Park

Rockmart at Model

Roswell at Blessed Trinity

Salem at Hephzibah

Sandy Creek at Harris County

Savannah Christian at Long County

Schley County at Chattahoochee County

Screven County at South Effingham

Sequoyah at River Ridge

Shaw at Cairo

Shiloh at Apalachee

Sonoraville at Northwest Whitfield

Southeast Bulloch at Islands

Southeast Whitfield at Heritage-Ringgold

Southwest DeKalb at Miller Grove

St. Francis at Bowdon

Stockbridge at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Tattnall County at Windsor Forest

Taylor County at Greenville

Telfair County at Hawkinsville

Terrell County at Mitchell County

Thomas County Central at Veterans

Towns County at Greene County

Tri-Cities at Banneker

Trinity Christian at Starr’s Mill

Trion at Dade County

Troup at North Clayton

Union Grove at Dutchtown

Warren County at Washington-Wilkes

Washington at Therrell

Washington County at Laney

Wayne County at Burke County

Wesleyan at Lumpkin County

West Hall at Gilmer

Westminster at Holy Innocents’

Westside-Augusta at Putnam County

White County at Dawson County

Wilcox County at Treutlen

Wilkinson County at Twiggs County

Woodland-Cartersville at Cass

Woodland-Stockbridge at McDonough

Woodstock at Rome

Saturday’s games

New Manchester at Douglas County

Spalding at Griffin

