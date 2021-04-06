Week 7 boys soccer rankings

Top-ranked Alpharetta leads the state’s highest classification and is coming off a 3-0 victory over Etowah on March 30. South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth round out the top 5.
In Class 6A, Dalton leads the way ahead of Johns Creek, Lassiter, Rome and Central Gwinnett. Starr’s Mill beat then-No. 1 McIntosh in PK’s on April 1 to take over Class 5A. McIntosh fell to No. 2 following the loss and Johnson-Gainesville, St. Pius X and Clarke Central round the top 5.
Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat in Class 4A ahead of Northwest Whitfield, Marist, East Hall and Flowery Branch rounding the top 5. In Class 3A, Westminster leads Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek.
Lovett leads Class 2A with Bremen, Putnam County, Thomasville and Gordon Central chasing in the top 5. In Class A Public, ACE Charter is the team to beat with Georgia Military, Lake Oconee, Social Circle and Towns County chasing. Atlanta International tops Class A Private ahead of Athens Academy, Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli and Heritage-Newnan.
Class 7A
1. Alpharetta
2. South Gwinnett
3. Lambert
4. Forsyth Central
5. South Forsyth
6. Harrison
7. Hillgrove
8. Discovery
9. Brookwood
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Lassiter
4. Rome
5. Central Gwinnett
6. River Ridge
7. Allatoona
8. Riverwood
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. Sprayberry
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. McIntosh
3. Johnson-Gainesville
4. St. Pius X
5. Clarke Central
6. Woodward
7. Cross Keys
8. Veterans
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Apalachee
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Marist
4. East Hall
5. Flowery Branch
6. Chestatee
7. LaGrange
8. Jefferson
9. Columbus
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Putnam County
4. Thomasville
5. Gordon Central
6. Union County
7. Bacon County
8. Toombs County
9. Pace Academy
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Georgia Military
3. Lake Oconee
4. Social Circle
5. Towns County
6. Dooly County
7. Armuchee
8. Atkinson County
9. Metter
10. Portal
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Heritage-Newnan
6. Whitefield Academy
7. First Presbyterian
8. Wesleyan
9. Landmark Christian
10. Mt. Vernon
About the Author