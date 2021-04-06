Week 7 boys soccer rankings

In Class 6A, Dalton leads the way ahead of Johns Creek, Lassiter, Rome and Central Gwinnett. Starr’s Mill beat then-No. 1 McIntosh in PK’s on April 1 to take over Class 5A. McIntosh fell to No. 2 following the loss and Johnson-Gainesville, St. Pius X and Clarke Central round the top 5.

Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat in Class 4A ahead of Northwest Whitfield, Marist, East Hall and Flowery Branch rounding the top 5. In Class 3A, Westminster leads Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek.