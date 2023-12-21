Week 6 girls basketball rankings

Grayson is at the top of Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern filling the top 5 as teams around the state compete in holiday events over the next few weeks.
River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A and New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist fill the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove is the team to beat and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County in the top 5.
Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County round out the top 5.
Mount Paran is ranked at the top of Class 2A, St. Francis is No. 1 in Class A Division I and Greenforest remains atop Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. McEachern
6. Milton
7. Mill Creek
8. Harrison
9. North Paulding
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. New Manchester
3. Langston Hughes
4. North Forsyth
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Sequoyah
8. Lakeside-Evans
9. Veterans
10. Tift County
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Ware County
6. Jefferson
7. Creekside
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Statesboro
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Stockbridge
4. Southwest DeKalb
5. Hardaway
6. Chestatee
7. Trinity Christian
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Columbia
7. Model
8. Murray County
9. Sumter County
10. Dodge County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Rabun County
7. Bryan County
8. Swainsboro
9. Heard County
10. Lamar County
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest
2. Clinch County
3. Taylor County
4. Montgomery County
5. Terrell County
6. Towns County
7. Early County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Seminole County
10. Wilcox County
