Week 6 girls basketball rankings

Grayson is at the top of Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern filling the top 5 as teams around the state compete in holiday events over the next few weeks.

River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A and New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist fill the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove is the team to beat and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County in the top 5.

Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County round out the top 5.