Week 6 girls basketball rankings

Brookwood's Diana Collins (20) brings the ball upcourt during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Grayson is at the top of Class 7A with Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and McEachern filling the top 5 as teams around the state compete in holiday events over the next few weeks.

River Ridge is ranked atop Class 6A and New Manchester, Langston Hughes, North Forsyth and Marist fill the top 5. In Class 5A, Union Grove is the team to beat and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County in the top 5.

Baldwin tops Class 4A and leads Holy Innocents’, Stockbridge, Southwest DeKalb and Hardaway in the top 5. In Class 3A, Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Pickens, Carver-Columbus and White County round out the top 5.

Mount Paran is ranked at the top of Class 2A, St. Francis is No. 1 in Class A Division I and Greenforest remains atop Class A Division II.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Buford

3. Norcross

4. Carrollton

5. McEachern

6. Milton

7. Mill Creek

8. Harrison

9. North Paulding

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. New Manchester

3. Langston Hughes

4. North Forsyth

5. Marist

6. Woodward Academy

7. Sequoyah

8. Lakeside-Evans

9. Veterans

10. Tift County

Class 5A

1. Union Grove

2. Midtown

3. Jackson-Atlanta

4. Warner Robins

5. Ware County

6. Jefferson

7. Creekside

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Statesboro

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Baldwin

2. Holy Innocents’

3. Stockbridge

4. Southwest DeKalb

5. Hardaway

6. Chestatee

7. Trinity Christian

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Fayette County

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Wesleyan

3. Pickens

4. Carver-Columbus

5. White County

6. Dawson County

7. Hart County

8. Cross Creek

9. Dougherty

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Mount Paran

2. Thomson

3. Butler

4. Josey

5. Central-Macon

6. Columbia

7. Model

8. Murray County

9. Sumter County

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Rabun County

7. Bryan County

8. Swainsboro

9. Heard County

10. Lamar County

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest

2. Clinch County

3. Taylor County

4. Montgomery County

5. Terrell County

6. Towns County

7. Early County

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Seminole County

10. Wilcox County

Score Atlanta
