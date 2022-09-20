ajc logo
Week 5 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, undefeated North Gwinnett (26-0) moved up two spots to No. 1 and formerly top-ranked Walton dropped to No. 4 behind Lambert—which moved up to No. 3. Walton’s decent resulted from the Raiders’ recent loss to No. 6 Cherokee. Buford stayed at No. 2 ad Denmark moved up from No. 10 to No. 7. Pope remains No. 1 in Class 6A with a 28-4 record and one of its losses came to North Gwinnett.

Pope also lost to Buford previously in the season, but avenged that loss with a 2-10 win over the Wolves in addition to sweeps over Sprayberry and St. Pius. No. 2 Sequoyah has won 10-straight, but its loss to Pope earlier this season leaves the Chiefs at No. 2 and No. 3 Alpharetta (23-3) has won 14-straight, but previously lost to No. 2 Sequoyah. Additionally, No. 4 St. Pius has a win over No. 5 North Forsyth on its resume to validate its position. Dunwoody replaced Etowah at No. 8, the Eagles dropped to No. 9 and Woodward Academy replaced Marist at No. 10.

In Class 5A, McIntosh moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Chattahoochee dropped to No. 6 after its 2-1 loss to No. 5 Kell. Class 4A saw Cherokee Bluff jump Chestatee for No. 7 after its 2-1 victory and Islands replaced Central-Carroll at No. 10 after picking up its 13th-straight win and improving to 17-2.

In Class 3A, Wesleyan took over No. 1 and Oconee County moved up two spots to No. 6. In Class 2A, ACE Charter replaced Windsor Forest and debuts at No. 10 with a 22-4 record and 9-match win-streak. In Class A, Galloway moved up to No. 9 after its win over No. 10 Atlanta International.

Class 7A

1. North Gwinnett

2. Buford

3. Lambert

4. Walton

5. North Cobb

6. Cherokee

7. Denmark

8. West Forsyth

9. Hillgrove

10. South Forsyth

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Sequoyah

3. Alpharetta

4. St. Pius

5. North Forsyth

6. Allatoona

7. Woodstock

8. Dunwoody

9. Etowah

10. Woodward Academy

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. McIntosh

3. Winder-Barrow

4. Jefferson

5. Kell

6. Chattahoochee

7. Harris County

8. Greenbrier

9. Ola

10. Northside-Columbus

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Whitewater

3. Lovett

4. Heritage-Catoosa

5. Westminster

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Chestatee

9. North Oconee

10. Islands

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Savannah Christian

3. Hebron Christian

4. Morgan County

5. Sandy Creek

6. Oconee County

7. White County

8. Dawson County

9. St. Vincent’s

10. LaFayette

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Savannah Arts

4. North Cobb Christian

5. Athens Academy

6. Elite Scholars Academy

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian

8. Providence Christian

9. Davidson Arts

10. ACE Charter

Class A

1. Mt. Bethel

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Armuchee

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dade County

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Mt. Vernon

9. Galloway

10. Atlanta International

