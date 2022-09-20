Week 5 Volleyball Rankings

Pope also lost to Buford previously in the season, but avenged that loss with a 2-10 win over the Wolves in addition to sweeps over Sprayberry and St. Pius. No. 2 Sequoyah has won 10-straight, but its loss to Pope earlier this season leaves the Chiefs at No. 2 and No. 3 Alpharetta (23-3) has won 14-straight, but previously lost to No. 2 Sequoyah. Additionally, No. 4 St. Pius has a win over No. 5 North Forsyth on its resume to validate its position. Dunwoody replaced Etowah at No. 8, the Eagles dropped to No. 9 and Woodward Academy replaced Marist at No. 10.

In Class 5A, McIntosh moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 and Chattahoochee dropped to No. 6 after its 2-1 loss to No. 5 Kell. Class 4A saw Cherokee Bluff jump Chestatee for No. 7 after its 2-1 victory and Islands replaced Central-Carroll at No. 10 after picking up its 13th-straight win and improving to 17-2.