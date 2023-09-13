Week 5 high school football schedule

Thursday
B.E.S.T. Academy at Washington
Kendrick at Spencer
Rockdale County at Lovejoy
Rutland at Central-Macon
Terrell County at Dougherty
Woodland-Stockbridge at Pace Academy
Woodstock at River Ridge
Friday
Abbeville, Ala. at Seminole County
ACE Charter at Northeast
Alcovy at Mundy’s Mill
Alpharetta at Milton
Apalachee at Gainesville
Aquinas at Harlem
Archer at Shiloh
Atkinson County at Berrien
Banneker at Jackson-Atlanta
Beach at Johnson-Savannah
Bleckley County at West Laurens
Bowdon at Dade County
Brookstone at Mt. Zion-Carroll
Bryan County at Portal
Burke County at Oconee County
Carver-Atlanta at Buford
Carver-Columbus at Brookwood
Cedar Grove at Mill Creek
Central-Carroll at Northgate
Chamblee at Riverwood
Chapel Hill at Mays
Charlton County at Pierce County
Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee
Clarke Central at South Forsyth
Clarkston at Osborne
Claxton at Wheeler County
Clinch County at Bacon County
Coahulla Creek at Ridgeland
Commerce at Lincoln County
Coosa at Towns County
Coral Gables, Fla. at Valdosta
Creekside at Lithia Springs
Creekview at Allatoona
Cross Creek at Savannah
Cross Keys at Heritage-Newnan
Darlington at Northwest Whitfield
Decatur at South Gwinnett
Discovery at Norcross
Douglas County at Alexander
Douglass at Holy Innocents’
Drew at Hiram
Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle’s Landing at Union Grove
Early County at Baconton
East Coweta at Lowndes
East Hall at North Hall
East Jackson at Franklin County
East Paulding at South Paulding
Eastside at Ola
Emanuel County Institute at Swainsboro
Etowah at Sequoyah
Evans at Strom Thurmond, S.C.
Fannin County at Murphy, N.C.
Flowery Branch at Lambert
Forest Park at Jonesboro
Forsyth Central at Habersham Central
George Walton Academy at Banks County
Glascock County at Thomas Jefferson Acad.
Glenn Hills at Washington County
GMC Prep at Riverside Military
Gordon Lee at Bremen
Greene County at Oglethorpe County
Greenville at Macon County
Groves at Long County
Grovetown at Jefferson County
GSIC at Crawford County
Hardaway at Harris County
Hart County at Lumpkin County
Hawkinsville at Twiggs County
Heard County at Rabun County
Hebron Christian at Benedictine
Heritage-Conyers at Cartersville
Hillgrove at Campbell
Howard at Pike County
Hughes at New Manchester
Islands at Brunswick
Jackson at Lamar County
Jackson County at North Forsyth
Jasper County at Lake Oconee Academy
Jenkins at Carrollton
Johns Creek at Chattahoochee
Johnson-Gainesville at East Forsyth
Johnson County at East Laurens
Jones County at Locust Grove
Kennesaw Mountain at Harrison
King’s Ridge at Community Christian
LaFayette at Ringgold
LaGrange at Starr’s Mill
Lake Gibson, Fla. at Lee County
Lakeside-Evans at Veterans
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Adairsville
Laney at Thomson
Lassiter at Dalton
Liberty County at Calvary Day
Loganville at Winder-Barrow
Lovett at McDonough
Manchester at Marion County
Marietta at Walton
Marist at Blessed Trinity
McEachern at Tucker
McIntosh at Landmark Christian
McIntosh County Acad. at Lanier County
McNair at Flint River Academy
Metter at Dublin
Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett
Monroe at Randolph-Clay
Monroe Area at Morgan County
Moore Haven, Fla. at Appling County
Mount Vernon at Tattnall Square
Mountain View at Lanier
Mt. Paran Christian at KIPP Atlanta
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Luella
Murray County at Chattooga
New Hampstead at Richmond Hill
Newnan at Paulding County
North Clayton at Fayette County
North Cobb at Northside, W.R.
North Cobb Christian at Therrell
North Gwinnett at Duluth
North Oconee at Madison County
North Springs at Midtown
Northside-Columbus at Sumter County
Northview at Dunwoody
Peachtree Ridge at Berkmar
Pebblebrook at Denmark
Pelham at Cairo
Perry at Peach County
Pickens at Christian Heritage
Pope at North Paulding
Providence Christian at Athens Christian
Putnam County at Butler
Redan at Southwest DeKalb
Rockmart at Irwin County
Salem at Coffee
Sandy Creek at Collins Hill
Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day
Schley County at Central-Talbotton
Screven County at Jenkins County
Shaw at Columbus
Somerset Acad., Fla. at Camden County
Sonoraville at Calhoun
Southeast Bulloch at Tattnall County
Southeast Whitfield at Armuchee
Southwest at Jordan (
St. Pius at Parkview
Stephens County at White County
Stockbridge at Hampton
Taylor County at Chattahoochee County
Telfair County at Montgomery County
Temple at Pepperell
Thomas County Central at Brooks County
Thomasville at Tift County
Tiftarea Academy at Wilcox County
Treutlen at Toombs County
Trinity Christian at Riverdale
Trion at Model
Troup at Whitewater
Turner County at Westover
Union County at West Hall
Upson-Lee at Haralson County
Villa Rica at Tri-Cities
Walnut Grove at Cedar Shoals
Warner Robins at Dutchtown
Warren County at Hancock Central
Washington-Wilkes at Elbert County
Wayne County at Statesboro
West Forsyth at Cherokee
Westlake at Newton
Westminster at Centennial
Wheeler at North Atlanta
Woodward Academy at Morrow
Saturday
Josey at Westside-Augusta
