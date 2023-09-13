BreakingNews
Week 5 high school football schedule

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Thursday

B.E.S.T. Academy at Washington

Kendrick at Spencer

Rockdale County at Lovejoy

Rutland at Central-Macon

Terrell County at Dougherty

Woodland-Stockbridge at Pace Academy

Woodstock at River Ridge

Friday

Abbeville, Ala. at Seminole County

ACE Charter at Northeast

Alcovy at Mundy’s Mill

Alpharetta at Milton

Apalachee at Gainesville

Aquinas at Harlem

Archer at Shiloh

Atkinson County at Berrien

Banneker at Jackson-Atlanta

Beach at Johnson-Savannah

Bleckley County at West Laurens

Bowdon at Dade County

Brookstone at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Bryan County at Portal

Burke County at Oconee County

Carver-Atlanta at Buford

Carver-Columbus at Brookwood

Cedar Grove at Mill Creek

Central-Carroll at Northgate

Chamblee at Riverwood

Chapel Hill at Mays

Charlton County at Pierce County

Cherokee Bluff at Chestatee

Clarke Central at South Forsyth

Clarkston at Osborne

Claxton at Wheeler County

Clinch County at Bacon County

Coahulla Creek at Ridgeland

Commerce at Lincoln County

Coosa at Towns County

Coral Gables, Fla. at Valdosta

Creekside at Lithia Springs

Creekview at Allatoona

Cross Creek at Savannah

Cross Keys at Heritage-Newnan

Darlington at Northwest Whitfield

Decatur at South Gwinnett

Discovery at Norcross

Douglas County at Alexander

Douglass at Holy Innocents’

Drew at Hiram

Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Prince Avenue Christian

Eagle’s Landing at Union Grove

Early County at Baconton

East Coweta at Lowndes

East Hall at North Hall

East Jackson at Franklin County

East Paulding at South Paulding

Eastside at Ola

Emanuel County Institute at Swainsboro

Etowah at Sequoyah

Evans at Strom Thurmond, S.C.

Fannin County at Murphy, N.C.

Flowery Branch at Lambert

Forest Park at Jonesboro

Forsyth Central at Habersham Central

George Walton Academy at Banks County

Glascock County at Thomas Jefferson Acad.

Glenn Hills at Washington County

GMC Prep at Riverside Military

Gordon Lee at Bremen

Greene County at Oglethorpe County

Greenville at Macon County

Groves at Long County

Grovetown at Jefferson County

GSIC at Crawford County

Hardaway at Harris County

Hart County at Lumpkin County

Hawkinsville at Twiggs County

Heard County at Rabun County

Hebron Christian at Benedictine

Heritage-Conyers at Cartersville

Hillgrove at Campbell

Howard at Pike County

Hughes at New Manchester

Islands at Brunswick

Jackson at Lamar County

Jackson County at North Forsyth

Jasper County at Lake Oconee Academy

Jenkins at Carrollton

Johns Creek at Chattahoochee

Johnson-Gainesville at East Forsyth

Johnson County at East Laurens

Jones County at Locust Grove

Kennesaw Mountain at Harrison

King’s Ridge at Community Christian

LaFayette at Ringgold

LaGrange at Starr’s Mill

Lake Gibson, Fla. at Lee County

Lakeside-Evans at Veterans

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Adairsville

Laney at Thomson

Lassiter at Dalton

Liberty County at Calvary Day

Loganville at Winder-Barrow

Lovett at McDonough

Manchester at Marion County

Marietta at Walton

Marist at Blessed Trinity

McEachern at Tucker

McIntosh at Landmark Christian

McIntosh County Acad. at Lanier County

McNair at Flint River Academy

Metter at Dublin

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Monroe at Randolph-Clay

Monroe Area at Morgan County

Moore Haven, Fla. at Appling County

Mount Vernon at Tattnall Square

Mountain View at Lanier

Mt. Paran Christian at KIPP Atlanta

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Luella

Murray County at Chattooga

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Newnan at Paulding County

North Clayton at Fayette County

North Cobb at Northside, W.R.

North Cobb Christian at Therrell

North Gwinnett at Duluth

North Oconee at Madison County

North Springs at Midtown

Northside-Columbus at Sumter County

Northview at Dunwoody

Peachtree Ridge at Berkmar

Pebblebrook at Denmark

Pelham at Cairo

Perry at Peach County

Pickens at Christian Heritage

Pope at North Paulding

Providence Christian at Athens Christian

Putnam County at Butler

Redan at Southwest DeKalb

Rockmart at Irwin County

Salem at Coffee

Sandy Creek at Collins Hill

Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day

Schley County at Central-Talbotton

Screven County at Jenkins County

Shaw at Columbus

Somerset Acad., Fla. at Camden County

Sonoraville at Calhoun

Southeast Bulloch at Tattnall County

Southeast Whitfield at Armuchee

Southwest at Jordan (

St. Pius at Parkview

Stephens County at White County

Stockbridge at Hampton

Taylor County at Chattahoochee County

Telfair County at Montgomery County

Temple at Pepperell

Thomas County Central at Brooks County

Thomasville at Tift County

Tiftarea Academy at Wilcox County

Treutlen at Toombs County

Trinity Christian at Riverdale

Trion at Model

Troup at Whitewater

Turner County at Westover

Union County at West Hall

Upson-Lee at Haralson County

Villa Rica at Tri-Cities

Walnut Grove at Cedar Shoals

Warner Robins at Dutchtown

Warren County at Hancock Central

Washington-Wilkes at Elbert County

Wayne County at Statesboro

West Forsyth at Cherokee

Westlake at Newton

Westminster at Centennial

Wheeler at North Atlanta

Woodward Academy at Morrow

Saturday

Josey at Westside-Augusta

About the Author

Score Atlanta
