X

Week 5 Boys Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

South Forsyth tops Class 7A this week and leads Alpharetta, South Gwinnett, Harrison and Forsyth Central in the top 5. Lambert, Brookwood, Duluth, Hillgrove and Archer round out the top 10 in the state’s highest class.

Dalton tops Class 6A again this week with Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Lassiter chasing. In Class 5A, McIntosh leads the way with Starr’s Mill, Clarke Central, St. Pius X and Johnson-Gainesville chasing. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat and leads Flowery Branch, Marist, Northwest Whitfield and East Hall.

Westminster tops Class 3A with Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coahulla Creek filling the top 5. Lovett leads Class 2A ahead of Putnam County, Bremen, Gordon Central and Pace Academy chasing.

ACE Charter tops Class A Public with Towns County, Georgia Military, Armuchee and Dooly County rounding the top 5. In Class A Private, Atlanta International leads with Athens Academy, St. Anne Pacelli, Paideia and Whitefield Academy chasing.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Alpharetta

3. South Gwinnett

4. Harrison

5. Forsyth Central

6. Lambert

7. Brookwood

8. Duluth

9. Hillgrove

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Lassiter

6. River Ridge

7. Sprayberry

8. Lakeside-DeKalb

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Clarke Central

4. St. Pius X

5. Johnson-Gainesville

6. Cross Keys

7. Woodward Academy

8. Veterans

9. North Springs

10. Eastside

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Flowery Branch

3. Marist

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. East Hall

6. Jefferson

7. Chestatee

8. Columbus

9. LaGrange

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Putnam County

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Thomasville

7. Jeff Davis

8. Model

9. Union County

10. Bacon County

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Towns County

3. Georgia Military

4. Armuchee

5. Dooly County

6. Social Circle

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Atkinson County

9. Metter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Paideia

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Savannah Christian

7. Heritage-Newnan

8. Wesleyan

9. Fellowship Christian

10. First Presbyterian

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.