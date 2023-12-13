Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Brookwood debuts at No. 9 after Osborne exited the poll with its third-straight loss. Dacula also enters the poll after a 9-1 start and overtime win over Archer. Class 6A No. 2 Shiloh had a strong showing against Riverwood at the Battle in the Peach and scored an 80-57 victory. Riverwood moved down to No. 5 after the defeat and South Paulding improved to No. 9 after a 72-61 win over Hiram and a 74-71 double overtime win over Douglas County. Class 5A defending state champion Kell is building its resume with massive wins—including an 86-50 win over Centennial, an 84-33 win over Cambridge and a 66-52 win over Wheeler.
In Class 4A, Madison County moved up two spots to No. 3 after improving to 7-0 and Seckinger moved up to No. 5 after topping North Oconee 63-61. Johnson-Savannah replaced Groves at No. 10 in Class 3A after Groves fell 62-49 to Liberty County. Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Portal had a great week with a 60-56 win over Class 6A Statesboro and a 68-54 win over Effingham County.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. McEachern
3. Berkmar
4. Wheeler
5. Newton
6. Walton
7. Archer
8. Buford
9. Brookwood
10. Dacula
Class 6A
1. Alexander
2. Shiloh
3. Woodward Academy
4. Jonesboro
5. St. Pius
6. Riverwood
7. Hughes
8. Lee County
9. South Paulding
10. Lakeside-Evans
Class 5A
1. Kell
2. Maynard Jackson
3. Eagle’s Landing
4. Dutchtown
5. Mays
6. Decatur
7. Winder-Barrow
8. Tri-Cities
9. Chapel Hill
10. Jones County
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. McDonough
3. Madison County
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Seckinger
6. North Oconee
7. Walnut Grove
8. Fayette County
9. Central-Carroll
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cross Creek
4. Cedar Grove
5. Hebron Christian
6. Long County
7. Richmond Academy
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Johnson-Savannah
Class 2A
1. Columbia
2. Westside-Augusta
3. Thomson
4. Spencer
5. Dodge County
6. Butler
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Walker
9. ELCA
10. Athens Academy
Class A Division I
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Paideia
8. Oglethorpe County
9. Mt. Pisgah
10. Temple
Class A Division II
1. Portal
2. Christian Heritage
3. Macon County
4. Greenforest Christian
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Terrell County
10. Warren County
