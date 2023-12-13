Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

Kell’s Parrish Johnson Jr. (2) and Eagle's Landing Clark Masten (left) collide as they fight for a loose ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 5A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Kell’s Parrish Johnson Jr. (2) and Eagle's Landing Clark Masten (left) collide as they fight for a loose ball during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 5A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

In Class 7A, Brookwood debuts at No. 9 after Osborne exited the poll with its third-straight loss. Dacula also enters the poll after a 9-1 start and overtime win over Archer. Class 6A No. 2 Shiloh had a strong showing against Riverwood at the Battle in the Peach and scored an 80-57 victory. Riverwood moved down to No. 5 after the defeat and South Paulding improved to No. 9 after a 72-61 win over Hiram and a 74-71 double overtime win over Douglas County. Class 5A defending state champion Kell is building its resume with massive wins—including an 86-50 win over Centennial, an 84-33 win over Cambridge and a 66-52 win over Wheeler.

In Class 4A, Madison County moved up two spots to No. 3 after improving to 7-0 and Seckinger moved up to No. 5 after topping North Oconee 63-61. Johnson-Savannah replaced Groves at No. 10 in Class 3A after Groves fell 62-49 to Liberty County. Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Portal had a great week with a 60-56 win over Class 6A Statesboro and a 68-54 win over Effingham County.

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. McEachern

3. Berkmar

4. Wheeler

5. Newton

6. Walton

7. Archer

8. Buford

9. Brookwood

10. Dacula

Class 6A

1. Alexander

2. Shiloh

3. Woodward Academy

4. Jonesboro

5. St. Pius

6. Riverwood

7. Hughes

8. Lee County

9. South Paulding

10. Lakeside-Evans

Class 5A

1. Kell

2. Maynard Jackson

3. Eagle’s Landing

4. Dutchtown

5. Mays

6. Decatur

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Tri-Cities

9. Chapel Hill

10. Jones County

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. McDonough

3. Madison County

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Seckinger

6. North Oconee

7. Walnut Grove

8. Fayette County

9. Central-Carroll

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Douglass

3. Cross Creek

4. Cedar Grove

5. Hebron Christian

6. Long County

7. Richmond Academy

8. Monroe Area

9. Dougherty

10. Johnson-Savannah

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Westside-Augusta

3. Thomson

4. Spencer

5. Dodge County

6. Butler

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Walker

9. ELCA

10. Athens Academy

Class A Division I

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Paideia

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Mt. Pisgah

10. Temple

Class A Division II

1. Portal

2. Christian Heritage

3. Macon County

4. Greenforest Christian

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Terrell County

10. Warren County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa