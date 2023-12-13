Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 7A, Brookwood debuts at No. 9 after Osborne exited the poll with its third-straight loss. Dacula also enters the poll after a 9-1 start and overtime win over Archer. Class 6A No. 2 Shiloh had a strong showing against Riverwood at the Battle in the Peach and scored an 80-57 victory. Riverwood moved down to No. 5 after the defeat and South Paulding improved to No. 9 after a 72-61 win over Hiram and a 74-71 double overtime win over Douglas County. Class 5A defending state champion Kell is building its resume with massive wins—including an 86-50 win over Centennial, an 84-33 win over Cambridge and a 66-52 win over Wheeler.

In Class 4A, Madison County moved up two spots to No. 3 after improving to 7-0 and Seckinger moved up to No. 5 after topping North Oconee 63-61. Johnson-Savannah replaced Groves at No. 10 in Class 3A after Groves fell 62-49 to Liberty County. Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Portal had a great week with a 60-56 win over Class 6A Statesboro and a 68-54 win over Effingham County.

Class 7A