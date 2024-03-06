Week 4 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth remains the top team after its 17-6 victory against No. 6 South Forsyth in Class 7A. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 East Coweta, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll. Mountain View and Hillgrove made their debut for the first time this season.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after defeating Mill Creek 13-5 this past week. No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Campbell, and No. 5 South Forsyth round out the top five. Cherokee climbs a spot up in the poll despite its loss. No. 6 West Forsyth, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 Marietta, No. 9 Parkview, and No. 10 Lambert round out the poll. Parkview makes its debut in the poll, and Kennesaw Mountain drops out after going 1-1 this past week.
In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their three victories against Johns Creek, Greater Atlanta Christian, and Wesleyan. No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Lassiter, and No. 5 River Ridge round out the top five. River Ridge cracks the top five for the first time. No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Sequoyah, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Marist, and No. 10 Chattahoochee round out the poll. Blessed falls out of the top five for the first time this season, and Chattahoochee makes its debut.
On the girls side, No. 1 Johns Creek remains the top team after going 2-1 last week. The Lady Gladiators defeated South Forsyth 12-10 and Ensworth (TN) 14-7 but lost to Harpeth Hall (TN) 13-12. No. 2 Blessed Trinity is trending upward after a 19-1 victory against Centennial. No. 3 Roswell beat top-ranked Westminster 13-7. No. 4 Cambridge and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans round out the top five. No. 6 River Ridge, No. 7 Kell, No. 8 Sequoyah, No. 9 Lassiter, and No. 10 Pope round out the poll. River Ridge climbs up three spots after another impressive week, and Kell makes its debut in the Poll after defeating McIntosh 14-8. Both McIntosh and Dunwoody fall out of the poll.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 East Forsyth remains the top team after its 23-12 victory against Brookwood. No. 2 Whitewater, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 Whitefield Academy round out the top five. Whitefield Academy cracks the top five for the first time this season. No. 6 North Oconee, No. 7 Holy Innocents, No. 8 Mount Paran Christian, No. 9 Benedictine, and No. 10 Hebron Christian round out the poll. North Oconee slips out of the top five after its loss to Wesleyan. Hebron Christian enters the poll after its 17-2 victory against Seckinger, and Savannah Country falls out of the poll.
On the girls side, there is a new No. 1 for the second consecutive week as Fellowship Christian claims the top spot after victories against Denmark 17-11 and Mount Paran Christian 15-7. No. 2 Westminster remains at the top despite their loss to Roswell. No. 3 North Oconee, No. 4 Wesleyan, and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. No. 6 Starr’s Mill, No. 7 King’s Ridge, No. 8 Trinity Christian, No. 9 East Forsyth, and No. 10 Savannah Christian round out the poll. East Forsyth makes its debut after four consecutive victories, and Walker slides out of the poll after suffering three consecutive defeats.
Boys
Class 7A
1. West Forsyth (6-1)
2. Buford (8-0)
3. North Paulding (9-0)
4. Walton (8-1)
5. Lambert (5-2)
6. East Coweta (5-1)
7. South Forsyth (4-2)
8. Hillgrove (5-1)
9. Mill Creek (5-2)
10. Mountain View (4-2)
Class 5A-6A
1. Roswell (7-0)
2. North Forsyth (8-0)
3. Alpharetta (6-1)
4. Lassiter (7-0)
5. River Ridge (8-0)
6. Blessed Trinity (6-2)
7. Sequoyah (5-1)
8. Cambridge (5-2)
9. Marist (5-2)
10. Chattahoochee (5-2)
Class A-4A
1. East Forsyth (6-0)
2. Whitewater (7-1)
3. Fellowship Christian (5-1)
4. Starr’s Mill (5-1)
5. Whitefield Academy (6-1)
6. North Oconee (4-2)
7. Holy Innocents (4-2)
8. Mount Paran Christian (3-1)
9. Benedictine (4-2)
10. Hebron Christian (6-1)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (6-0)
2. Cherokee (5-1)
3. North Paulding (3-1)
4. Campbell (6-2)
5. South Forsyth (5-2)
6. West Forsyth (3-2)
7. Hillgrove (2-1)
8. Marietta (4-2)
9. Parkview (4-1)
10. Lambert (3-3)
Class 5A-6A
1. Johns Creek (8-1)
2. Blessed Trinity (7-1)
3. Roswell (6-1)
4. Cambridge (5-2)
5. Lakeside-Evans (7-1)
6. River Ridge (7-0)
7. Kell (5-0)
8. Sequoyah (5-1)
9. Lassiter (4-1)
10. Pope (4-1)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (6-0)
2. Westminster (6-1)
3. North Oconee (7-1)
4. Wesleyan (6-1)
5. Whitewater (6-1)
6. Starr’s Mill (4-0)
7. King’s Ridge (3-2)
8. Trinity Christian (2-2)
9. East Forsyth (5-3)
10. Savannah Christian (0-1)
