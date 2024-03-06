Week 4 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 West Forsyth remains the top team after its 17-6 victory against No. 6 South Forsyth in Class 7A. No. 2 Buford, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Lambert round out the top five. No. 6 East Coweta, No. 7 South Forsyth, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll. Mountain View and Hillgrove made their debut for the first time this season.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains the top team after defeating Mill Creek 13-5 this past week. No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 North Paulding, No. 4 Campbell, and No. 5 South Forsyth round out the top five. Cherokee climbs a spot up in the poll despite its loss. No. 6 West Forsyth, No. 7 Hillgrove, No. 8 Marietta, No. 9 Parkview, and No. 10 Lambert round out the poll. Parkview makes its debut in the poll, and Kennesaw Mountain drops out after going 1-1 this past week.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell holds the top spot after their three victories against Johns Creek, Greater Atlanta Christian, and Wesleyan. No. 2 North Forsyth, No. 3 Alpharetta, No. 4 Lassiter, and No. 5 River Ridge round out the top five. River Ridge cracks the top five for the first time. No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Sequoyah, No. 8 Cambridge, No. 9 Marist, and No. 10 Chattahoochee round out the poll. Blessed falls out of the top five for the first time this season, and Chattahoochee makes its debut.