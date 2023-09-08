BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court

Week 4 high school football schedule

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
15 minutes ago
Thursday’s games

Baker County, Fla. at Glynn Academy

Campbell at Miller Grove

Cross Keys at Clarkston

Hapeville Charter at Dougherty

Islands at Windsor Forest

Josey at Glenn Hills

Osborne at Lakeside-DeKalb

Shaw at Northside-Columbus

Therrell at Towers

Wayne County at Appling County

Worth County at Central-Macon

University Christian, Fla. at Charlton County

Friday’s games

Adairsville at Cass

Alcovy at Eastside

Allatoona at Hillgrove

Apalachee at Loganville

Armuchee at Union County

Bacon County at Atkinson County

Bainbridge at Thomasville

Blessed Trinity at St. Pius

Boyd Buchanan, Tenn. at North Cobb Christian

Burke County at Evans

Butler at Savannah

Cairo at Godby, Fla.

Calhoun at Cedartown

Callaway at Heard County

Carver-Atlanta at Stephenson

Centennial at Etowah

Central Fellowship at Crawford County

Central-Carroll at McIntosh

Charlotte Christian, N.C. at Calvary Day

Chattahoochee at Alpharetta

Chattahoochee County at North Clayton

Cherokee at Sequoyah

Chestatee at East Hall

Claxton at Groves

Coahulla Creek at Chattooga

Coffee at Bolles, Fla.

Collins Hill at Cedar Grove

Columbia at Cartersville

Cook at Clinch County

Creekview at North Forsyth

Crisp County at Sumter County

Cross Creek at Jenkins County

Dalton at Rockmart

Daniel, S.C. at Hart County

Dawson County at Stephens County

Decatur at Greater Atlanta Christian

Denmark at Harrison

Discovery at Eagle’s Landing

Dublin at Emanuel County Institute

Duluth at Chamblee

Dunwoody at Druid Hills

Early County at Terrell County

Effingham County at Southeast Bulloch

Fitzgerald at Madison County, Fla.

Forest Park at KIPP Atlanta

Franklin County at Banks County

Gainesville at Clarke Central

Grayson at Spartanburg, S.C.

Greene County at Wilkinson County

Habersham Central at Central Gwinnett

Hampton at Woodland-Stockbridge

Haralson County at Mary Persons

Hardaway at Newnan

Harlem at Midland Valley, S.C.

Hebron Christian at Morgan County

Heritage-Catoosa at Ridgeland

Houston County at Locust Grove

Howard at Harris County

Jackson County at Mountain View

Jackson, Atlanta at Lithonia

Jasper County at Putnam County

Jefferson County at Toombs County

Johnson-Savannah at Brantley County

Jordan at ACE Charter

LaFayette at Sonoraville

LaGrange at Upson-Lee

Lakeside-Evans at Greenbrier

Lamar County at Manchester

Laney at First Presbyterian

Lanier County at Berrien

Lee County at Colquitt County

Loganville Christian at Social Circle

Lovejoy at South Atlanta

Luella at Stockbridge

Lumpkin County at Temple

M.L. King at North Springs

Madison County at Cherokee Bluff

Marion County at Hawkinsville

McDonough at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Metter at Jeff Davis

Midtown at Johns Creek

Miller County at Telfair County

Milton at Roswell

Mitchell County at Brooks County

Monroe at Westover

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Athens Academy

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Heritage-Newnan

New Hampstead at Camden County

Norcross at Archer

North Atlanta at River Ridge

North Cobb at Marietta

North Gwinnett at Parkview

North Hall at Walnut Grove

North Murray at Northwest Whitfield

Northeast at Carver-Columbus

Northgate at Griffin

Oconee County at Jefferson

Oglethorpe County at Lake Oconee Academy

Pace Academy at Lovett

Pataula Charter at Grace Christian

Paulding County at East Paulding

Peach County at Jones County

Peachtree Ridge at Winder-Barrow

Pebblebrook at Rome

Pelham at Wilcox County

Pepperell at Woodland-Cartersville

Perry at Veterans

Pierce County at Liberty County

Portal at Screven County

Prince Ave. Christian at Monroe Area

Randolph-Clay at Pike County

Richmond Academy at East Laurens

Ringgold at Gilmer

Riverdale at Drew

Riverside Military at Providence Christian

Rock Creek Christian, Md. at Lowndes

Sandy Creek at East Coweta

Schley County at Bleckley County

Shiloh at Seckinger

South Cobb at Chapel Hill

South Effingham at Bradwell Institute

South Paulding at North Paulding

Southwest DeKalb at Westlake

Spalding at Dutchtown

Sprayberry at Kell

St. Francis at Fellowship Christian

Stone Mountain at Douglass

Strong Rock Christian at Athens Christian

Swainsboro at Dodge County

Tattnall County at Hephzibah

Tattnall Square at Bowdon

Trion at Gordon Central

Tucker at Dacula

Turner County at Irwin County

Twiggs County at Central-Talbotton

Union Grove at Jackson

Villa Rica at Carrollton

Walker at B.E.S.T. Academy

Walton at Pope

Ware County at Benedictine

Warner Robins at Valdosta

Washington at Holy Innocents’

Washington County at Baldwin

Washington-Wilkes at GMC Prep

West Forsyth at Cambridge

West Laurens at Vidalia

Westside-Macon at Rutland

Wheeler County at Montgomery County

Whitefield Academy at Wesleyan

Woodstock at Lassiter

Woodward Academy at Marist

Saturday’s games

Creekside, Fla. at Richmond Hill

Hiram at Morrow

McEachern at Newton

Meadowcreek at Arabia Mountain

St. Augustine, Fla. at Brunswick

West Nassau, Fla. at McIntosh County Academy

Seth Ellerbee
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue
