Week 4 high school football schedule

Thursday’s games
Baker County, Fla. at Glynn Academy
Campbell at Miller Grove
Cross Keys at Clarkston
Hapeville Charter at Dougherty
Islands at Windsor Forest
Josey at Glenn Hills
Osborne at Lakeside-DeKalb
Shaw at Northside-Columbus
Therrell at Towers
Wayne County at Appling County
Worth County at Central-Macon
University Christian, Fla. at Charlton County
Friday’s games
Adairsville at Cass
Alcovy at Eastside
Allatoona at Hillgrove
Apalachee at Loganville
Armuchee at Union County
Bacon County at Atkinson County
Bainbridge at Thomasville
Blessed Trinity at St. Pius
Boyd Buchanan, Tenn. at North Cobb Christian
Burke County at Evans
Butler at Savannah
Cairo at Godby, Fla.
Calhoun at Cedartown
Callaway at Heard County
Carver-Atlanta at Stephenson
Centennial at Etowah
Central Fellowship at Crawford County
Central-Carroll at McIntosh
Charlotte Christian, N.C. at Calvary Day
Chattahoochee at Alpharetta
Chattahoochee County at North Clayton
Cherokee at Sequoyah
Chestatee at East Hall
Claxton at Groves
Coahulla Creek at Chattooga
Coffee at Bolles, Fla.
Collins Hill at Cedar Grove
Columbia at Cartersville
Cook at Clinch County
Creekview at North Forsyth
Crisp County at Sumter County
Cross Creek at Jenkins County
Dalton at Rockmart
Daniel, S.C. at Hart County
Dawson County at Stephens County
Decatur at Greater Atlanta Christian
Denmark at Harrison
Discovery at Eagle’s Landing
Dublin at Emanuel County Institute
Duluth at Chamblee
Dunwoody at Druid Hills
Early County at Terrell County
Effingham County at Southeast Bulloch
Fitzgerald at Madison County, Fla.
Forest Park at KIPP Atlanta
Franklin County at Banks County
Gainesville at Clarke Central
Grayson at Spartanburg, S.C.
Greene County at Wilkinson County
Habersham Central at Central Gwinnett
Hampton at Woodland-Stockbridge
Haralson County at Mary Persons
Hardaway at Newnan
Harlem at Midland Valley, S.C.
Hebron Christian at Morgan County
Heritage-Catoosa at Ridgeland
Houston County at Locust Grove
Howard at Harris County
Jackson County at Mountain View
Jackson, Atlanta at Lithonia
Jasper County at Putnam County
Jefferson County at Toombs County
Johnson-Savannah at Brantley County
Jordan at ACE Charter
LaFayette at Sonoraville
LaGrange at Upson-Lee
Lakeside-Evans at Greenbrier
Lamar County at Manchester
Laney at First Presbyterian
Lanier County at Berrien
Lee County at Colquitt County
Loganville Christian at Social Circle
Lovejoy at South Atlanta
Luella at Stockbridge
Lumpkin County at Temple
M.L. King at North Springs
Madison County at Cherokee Bluff
Marion County at Hawkinsville
McDonough at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Metter at Jeff Davis
Midtown at Johns Creek
Miller County at Telfair County
Milton at Roswell
Mitchell County at Brooks County
Monroe at Westover
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Athens Academy
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Heritage-Newnan
New Hampstead at Camden County
Norcross at Archer
North Atlanta at River Ridge
North Cobb at Marietta
North Gwinnett at Parkview
North Hall at Walnut Grove
North Murray at Northwest Whitfield
Northeast at Carver-Columbus
Northgate at Griffin
Oconee County at Jefferson
Oglethorpe County at Lake Oconee Academy
Pace Academy at Lovett
Pataula Charter at Grace Christian
Paulding County at East Paulding
Peach County at Jones County
Peachtree Ridge at Winder-Barrow
Pebblebrook at Rome
Pelham at Wilcox County
Pepperell at Woodland-Cartersville
Perry at Veterans
Pierce County at Liberty County
Portal at Screven County
Prince Ave. Christian at Monroe Area
Randolph-Clay at Pike County
Richmond Academy at East Laurens
Ringgold at Gilmer
Riverdale at Drew
Riverside Military at Providence Christian
Rock Creek Christian, Md. at Lowndes
Sandy Creek at East Coweta
Schley County at Bleckley County
Shiloh at Seckinger
South Cobb at Chapel Hill
South Effingham at Bradwell Institute
South Paulding at North Paulding
Southwest DeKalb at Westlake
Spalding at Dutchtown
Sprayberry at Kell
St. Francis at Fellowship Christian
Stone Mountain at Douglass
Strong Rock Christian at Athens Christian
Swainsboro at Dodge County
Tattnall County at Hephzibah
Tattnall Square at Bowdon
Trion at Gordon Central
Tucker at Dacula
Turner County at Irwin County
Twiggs County at Central-Talbotton
Union Grove at Jackson
Villa Rica at Carrollton
Walker at B.E.S.T. Academy
Walton at Pope
Ware County at Benedictine
Warner Robins at Valdosta
Washington at Holy Innocents’
Washington County at Baldwin
Washington-Wilkes at GMC Prep
West Forsyth at Cambridge
West Laurens at Vidalia
Westside-Macon at Rutland
Wheeler County at Montgomery County
Whitefield Academy at Wesleyan
Woodstock at Lassiter
Woodward Academy at Marist
Saturday’s games
Creekside, Fla. at Richmond Hill
Hiram at Morrow
McEachern at Newton
Meadowcreek at Arabia Mountain
St. Augustine, Fla. at Brunswick
West Nassau, Fla. at McIntosh County Academy
About the Author