The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

This week’s coaches are from flag football.

Daniel Jordan, Greenbrier

From the nominator: “Coach Jordan goes above and beyond for his team and makes sure his team not only excels in flag football, but also in their everyday lives.”

Positive impact on community: Jordan hosts a flag football summer camp and encourages his players to be involved in clubs and other extracurriculars.

Clifton Branch, Berkmar

From the nominator: “Coach Branch has brought a whole new attitude to the flag football program at Berkmar High School. Players gain knowledge of the sport in several different settings (practice, games, outside of school). He also recruits students during free periods throughout school days to polish their learning. He puts a lot of time into creating an organized program that prioritizes player success. He continuously advocates for the needs of the players, on and off the field. He does all of this while stressing the importance of academic success.”

Positive impact on community: “He encourages athletes to be a vessel in the community through mentoring, volunteering their time and efforts to non profit organizations, and encourages voter registration, education (learning procedures and policies), and participation.”

Christian Grier, Columbus

From the nominator: “Coach Grier is about more than just winning a state championship. He is in it to develop his athletes to be their personal best academically, socially and athletically by providing opportunities to practice in those arenas as well as compete. Always genuine, patient and humble, always stepping aside to allow his student-athletes to thrive and shine, he exemplifies a true passion for teaching and coaching that makes his team family.”

Positive impact on community: “Coach Grier created and facilitates an elementary flag football program that has grown to 96 fourth graders and fifth graders, making up 8 teams in one elementary school. This prompted additional elementary schools to follow his lead and create their own teams. There is now a Muscogee County School District elementary flag football tournament for these elementary flag teams to participate in and it is continually growing. Coach Grier’s athletes assist with coaching these teams and refereeing the games as well as assisting with youth flag football camps in the summer.”

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.