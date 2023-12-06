Week 4 girls basketball rankings

Grayson, Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and North Paulding fill the top 5 with Cherokee, Milton, McEachern, Hillgrove and Newton rounding out the top 10 of the state’s highest class.
River Ridges leads Class 6A with New Manchester, Marist, North Forsyth and Langston Hughes in the top 5. Union Grove tops Class 5A and is leading Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County in the top 5.
In Class 4A, Baldwin is the team to beat and leading Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Stockbridge, and Hardaway. Mount Paran is at the top of Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5.
St. Francis is leading Class A Division I ahead of Galloway, Athens Christian, Rabun County and Mount Pisgah. In Class A Division II, Greenforest leads the way with Clinch County, Taylor County, Montgomery County and Early County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Buford
3. Norcross
4. Carrollton
5. North Paulding
6. Cherokee
7. Milton
8. McEachern
9. Hillgrove
10. Newton
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. New Manchester
3. Marist
4. North Forsyth
5. Langston Hughes
6. Woodward Academy
7. Veterans
8. Lakeside-Evans
9. Sequoyah
10. Creekview
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Warner Robins
5. Ware County
6. Dalton
7. Creekside
8. Jefferson
9. Hiram
10. Harris County
Class 4A
1. Baldwin
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Trinity Chrisitan
4. Stockbridge
5. Hardaway
6. Chestatee
7. Southwest DeKalb
8. Starr’s Mill
9. East Forsyth
10. Fayette County
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Monroe
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Thomson
3. Butler
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Dodge County
7. Model
8. Columbia
9. Murray County
10. Union County
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Rabun County
5. Mount Pisgah
6. Oglethorpe County
7. Swainsboro
8. Screven County
9. Trion
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest
2. Clinch County
3. Taylor County
4. Montgomery County
5. Early County
6. Randolph-Clay
7. Towns County
8. Lake Oconee Academy
9. Hawkinsville
10. Turner County
