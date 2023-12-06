Week 4 girls basketball rankings

Grayson, Buford, Norcross, Carrollton and North Paulding fill the top 5 with Cherokee, Milton, McEachern, Hillgrove and Newton rounding out the top 10 of the state’s highest class.

River Ridges leads Class 6A with New Manchester, Marist, North Forsyth and Langston Hughes in the top 5. Union Grove tops Class 5A and is leading Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Warner Robins and Ware County in the top 5.

In Class 4A, Baldwin is the team to beat and leading Holy Innocents’, Trinity Christian, Stockbridge, and Hardaway. Mount Paran is at the top of Class 2A with Thomson, Butler, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5.