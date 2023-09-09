Week 4 Friday night roundups

After a pair of first-quarter fumbles each led to a touchdown by host St Pius X, visiting Blessed Trinity held the Golden Lions scoreless the rest of the night and completed the 16-14 comeback with a late field goal from kicker Noah Godhard to improve to 3-0.

The Titans trailed 14-0 after the early miscues, but finally got on the board in the second quarter when senior Luke Ferguson scored off a fumble by the Golden Lions. The 14-7 margin stood through a scoreless third quarter and into the fourth until junior running back Kameron Betts found the end zone. The two-point try came up short, and St Pius X got the ball back with five minutes on the clock and a 14-13 edge, but the game’s fourth fumble — and the Golden Lions’ second — was recovered by the Titans deep in St Pius territory. Godhard’s 24-yarder gave Blessed Trinity its first lead of the game with 2:25 to play, and the Titans held on to secure the win.

The Golden Lions, who won the first five meetings between the two programs before dropping nine of the next ten, will travel to Parkview next week, while the Titans will look to keep their perfect season alive against visiting Marist.

The AJC has writers at North Gwinnett at Parkview, Sprayberry at Kell and Milton at Roswell. To see Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap, follow the link or see the other recaps from Friday below. The recaps from Thursday’s games are at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Hillgrove 24, Allatoona 7

The Hawks got their first win of the season with a 24-7 victory over visiting Allatoona out of Class 6A. Chris Carbin’s pick-six put the home team ahead 14-0 before Buccaneers QB Xavier Rucker threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to get Allatoona on the board. Hillgrove started the second half with a turnover on downs before recovering a Buccaneers fumble at the Allatoona 14-yard line. The Hawks had to settle for a field goal, but a rushing touchdown from Caleb Walters in the final minutes of the game sealed the Hillgrove win.

Harrison 21, Denmark 13

Harrison avoided the comeback from Denmark to improve to 4-0 on the year. The Hoyas built a 14-0 lead before the break, but the Danes got a touchdown and a field goal in the third and added another field goal in the fourth to trail 14-13. Denmark would fail to score again, however, and one last Harrison TD brought the score to its final tally. The Hoyas will host Kennesaw Mountain next week, and Denmark will try to get its first win of the season when the Danes travel to Pebblebrook.

Westlake 57, Southwest DeKalb 7

The No. 7-ranked Lions followed up last week’s dramatic victory over Class 3A’s top-ranked Cedar Grove with an emphatic 57-7 win over Class 4A’s Southwest DeKalb. Westlake improved to 4-0 with the victory and will travel to Newton next week, and the Panthers will try to get their season back on track against Class 2A’s Redan.

West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 17

The Wolverines improved to 3-1 on the season after Foster Orris’ second and third touchdowns of the night put the game away for West Forsyth in the third quarter. Cambridge was first on the board with Preston Clemmer’s 18-yarder to Hudson Cocchiara, but the Wolverines added a trio of touchdowns — QB Max Walraven’s 2-yard rushing score and a 43-yard TD pass to Colt Muschara, along with Tyler Hoffman’s recovery in the end zone of a Cambridge punt that was blocked by Jack Stevens — before the second quarter. The Bears got a field goal and another TD pass from Clemmer in the second, but Orris found the end zone for the first time before the break as well for a 28-17 halftime score.

Dacula 30, Tucker 22

Dacula got its first win of the season — and Class 5A’s Tucker its first loss — in the Falcons’ 30-22 Week 4 victory over the visiting Tigers. Tucker held a narrow 9-7 advantage after the opening frame and a 15-14 edge at the break, but Dacula led 23-22 heading into the fourth quarter and held the Tigers scoreless the remainder of the game to stamp the win. The Falcons will travel to Denmark in two weeks following their bye.

Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7

The Wildcats improved to 3-1 with a comfortable 51-7 victory over visiting New Hampstead out of Class 4A. The Wildcats led 17-0 after the opening frame, 37-7 at the break, and by the game’s final margin heading into the fourth quarter and will play their next two games in Florida against Somerset Academy and Atlantic Coast. The Phoenix (2-1) will travel to Richmond Hill next week, then have their bye before the start of region play.

North Paulding 35, South Paulding 7

North Paulding remains perfect on the season following a 35-7 victory over visiting South Paulding out of Class 6A. The 4-0 Wolfpack will host Pope next week ahead of their bye. The seven points were a season-high for the 0-3 Spartans, who begin region play against East Paulding in Week 5.

Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12

Visiting Valdosta led 7-0 after the first quarter and 17-3 at the half in a romp of Warner Robins. The Wildcats scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 31-3 entering the fourth quarter. Khalil Mollay scored on a 49-yard run to give Valdosta the lead with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Deron Foster extended the lead on a 25-yard run. Mollay passed to Prince Jean for a 15 yard touchdown to give Valdosta a 23-3 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. Jean scored on an 85-yard run with one minute left in the third quarter to make it a 30-3 game. Warner Robins scored on a 4-yard pass from Jhayden Jones to Isiah Canion with 10 minutes left in the game to cut into the lead 31-9. Valdosta scored on a run with eight minutes left to push the lead to 38-9. Shakevious Wright returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown for Valdosta to cap scoring for the Wildcats. Will Shepard’s 33-yard field goal brought the score to its final tally.

Grayson 21, Spartanburg (S.C.) 19

The No. 10-ranked Rams traveled to South Carolina and came away with a narrow 21-19 victory to improve to 3-1. The host Vikings were first on the board with a field goal, and after a Grayson touchdown, added a rushing score from Cam’Rich Smith and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown to lead 16-7 after the opening frame. The Rams added a safety in the second quarter and another touchdown early in the third to cut the deficit to 16-15 (the PAT was no good), but Spartanburg got a field goal for a 19-15 edge heading into the fourth. A go-ahead touchdown for Grayson provided the game’s final points, and the Rams defense ended the Vikings’ last three drives with a forced punt, a fumble recovery and an interception to seal the win.

Lowndes 23, Rock Creek Christian (M.D.) 12

Visiting Rock Creek Christian took an early 12-0 lead over host Lowndes, but the Vikings scored the final 23 points of the game to complete the comeback and improve to 3-0 on the season. Lowndes will face its first Georgia opponent of the year next week when the Vikings host East Coweta.

Colquitt County 37, Lee County 20

Host Colquitt County ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, defeated Class 6A No. 4 Lee County. Jaden Fowler and Ramsey Dennis rushed for touchdowns in the first quarter for the Packers, who also got a Brett Fitzgerald field goal and a touchdown pass from Neko Fann to Ny Carr in the second quarter to lead 24-14 at halftime. Fitzgerald made two more field goals in the third quarter to put Colquitt County ahead 30-14, and the Packers rushed for a short touchdown after Lee County mishandled a punt early in the fourth quarter. Colquitt County improved to 4-0, and Lee County dropped to 3-1. Ousmane Kromah rushed for two touchdowns for Lee County.

East Coweta 31, Sandy Creek 14

Nursing a 24-14 lead, the Indians put the game away with a 30-yard pass from Cohen Peeples to Deshun Horsley with two minutes left in the game. Dylan Barbra opened scoring on a 3-yard run to give East Coweta the lead with eight minutes left in the second half. Dionte Jones scored on a 97-yard run to extend the margin to 14-0 for the Indians. Seth Gritton completed a 75-yard pass to Deshun Horsley with less than a minute before halftime to push the lead to 21-0. Sandy Creek got into the game on a 19-yard pass from Dalen Penson to Kyshon Kenney with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Amari Latimer scored on a 45-yard run to cut into the lead with three minutes left in the quarter to leave Sandy Creek trailing 21-14. Ricky Howell Jr. kicked a 25-yard field goal to give East Coweta a 24-14 lead with 10 minutes left in the game.

Norcross 25 Archer 21

With 34 seconds left in the game Norcross running back AJ Watkins found his way into the endzone helping Norcross pull off the comeback against crosstown rival Archer in Lawrenceville. After falling behind 21 to 3 at the half, Norcross began the comeback. Holding Archer scoreless in the second half, Norcross closed to within three points at the end of the third quarter giving Norcross the opportunity to win.

Peachtree Ridge 46, Winder-Barrow 0

Peachtree Ridge led 26-0 at halftime en route to its fourth win of the year. Nataniel Crownie scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 30-yard run to give the Lions the 33-0 lead in the third quarter. Darnell Kelly threw three touchdown passes and Sedric Addison scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Peachtree Ride the 40-0 lead.

North Cobb 32, Marietta 22

Visiting North Cobb got three rushing touchdowns from running back David Eziomume to defeat Marietta on the road in a non-region Class 7A matchup. Eziomume had an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. North Cobb quarterback Nick Grimstead scored on a 2-yard rush with under a minute remaining in the third quarter to put the Warriors ahead 32-10. North Cobb got a defensive touchdown in the second quarter after a Warriors defender intercepted a pass at his own 22-yard line but fumbled the ball, allowing another North Cobb defender to recover and run the rest of the 65 yards for a score.

Walton 67, Pope 7

The visiting Raiders led 30-0 after the first quarter and 60-7 at halftime. Austin Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter to give the Raiders the 14-0 lead. On Pope’s ensuing drive, the Greyhounds allowed a safety, which led to Walton’s Jeremy Hecklinski throwing a touchdown pass to Jude Cascone to give the Raiders the 23-0 lead. There was a running clock in the second half.

Class 6A

Gainesville 24, Clarke Central 7

Top-ranked Gainesville defeated Class 5A No. 9 Clarke Central on the road to improve to 4-0. Clarke Central scored first in the first quarter, but Gainesville answered in the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown run by Gavin Hall. Later in the second quarter, Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sky Niblett to give the Red Elephants a 14-7 halftime lead. Late in the third quarter, Gainesville’s John White made a 36-yard field goal to increase the lead to 17-7. Hall capped the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Habersham Central 17, Central Gwinnett 10

Habersham Central got its first win of the season on the road and handed Class 7A’s Central Gwinnett its second-straight loss with the 17-10 final. The Raiders (1-2) led 17-0 heading into the final frame and will travel to Forsyth Central in Week 5. The Black Knights will try to get their season back on track when they host Class 4A’s Miller Grove.

Sequoyah 14, Cherokee 13

The Chiefs got their second-straight win with a go-ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Kolby Martin to Tyler Bell and Caleb McClure’s PAT in the final minute to defeat visiting Cherokee. Both Martin and Cherokee QB Tanner Savasir found the end zone in the first quarter, and a 27-yard field goal from Reed Chandley as time expired gave the Warriors a 10-7 lead at the break. Chandley also added a field goal in the third quarter.

Marist 17, Woodward Academy 10 OT

Marist’s 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior full back Jackson Hughes scored on a short run in the overtime period to the War Eagles the lead. Marist’s defense then stopped Woodward on the ensuing possession to secure the victory.

North Atlanta 52, River Ridge 18

The Warriors led 31-8 at halftime and went on to win its fourth game of the season. River Ridge led 8-7 early in the first quarter, but North Atlanta got the lead back quickly when it kicked a field goal to lead 10-8 later in the first. North Atlanta scored again in the first quarter when Connor Hughes recorded a 2-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Hughes scored on a 41-yard run in the to give the Warriors the 44-18 lead.

Class 5A

Jones County 48, Peach County 21

The Greyhounds enjoyed a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and entered the second half leading 28-7. David Little scored on a rushing touchdown in the first quarter while Zion Ragins had two touchdown catches. Peach County blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to start the second half and cut Jones County’s lead to 14. But the Greyhounds pulled away, scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter and posting a long touchdown run early in the fourth.

Jefferson 44, Oconee County 7

Jefferson led 30-0 after the first half to remain undefeated this season. Clemson commit Sammy Brown scored four of the Dragons’ six touchdowns, and three of them were rushing touchdowns in the first half. In the third quarter, Brown had a long touchdown run and posted an interception. Oconee County scored in the third quarter when Titus Watkins threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Caiden Wood.

Dalton 21 Rockmart 14

On the first possession of overtime, Dalton scored a quick touchdown on an Ethan Long pass and then with Rockmart inside the 5-yard line, RJ Story made the game-winning interception to secure the 21-14 victory. Dalton led 14-0 after the first quarter and 14-3 at the half. Rockmart rallied in the second half, tying the game at 14 on a 57-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, forcing overtime.

Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21

Calhoun scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away and secure the victory after entering halftime tied at 14. Trey Townshend completed a 12-yard pass to Emaree Winston to put Calhoun up 7-0. Caden Williams pushed the lead to 14-7 on a 10-yard run with eight minutes left in the second quarter. Cedartown tied the game at 14 on a 2-yard run with one minute left before halftime. Williams scored on a 55-yard run with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to give Calhoun the 21-14 lead and Townshend passed to Winston for a 22-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the third quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a two-touchdown advantage. Demarcus Gardner scored on a 58-yard run to cut into the lead for Cedartown, but Calhoun secured the victory with a 13-yard touchdown run from Townshend with a minute left in the game.

Class 4A

Benedictine 31, Ware County 24

Ware led early on a 1-yard run with 9:06 left in the first quarter and 14-0 after a 52-yard pass from Luke Hooks to Quintin Orange but the Cadets rallied. Luke Kromenhoek passed to RaSean Matthews on a 32-yard touchdown to cut into the lead. He passed to John Lilly to tie the game with 6:45 left in the first half. Connor Ferguson gave Benedictine the lead on a 42-yard field goal before halftime. Benedictine took a 24-14 lead with 8:20 left in the third quarter on a 48-yard run from Bryce Baker. Kromenhoek passed to Ack Edwards for a 28-yard touchdown with 4:10 left in the third quarter to cap scoring for the Cadets. Hooks found Orange on a 15-yard touchdown to cut into the lead 31-21 and a 33-yard field goal from William Bates brought the score to its final tally.

Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26 (OT)

In the teams’ first Region 8-AAAA matchup, Madison County remained unbeaten at 3-0 after defeating Cherokee Bluff on the road 27-26 in overtime. The game was tied 20-20 at the end of regulation after a late Cherokee Bluff touchdown run of 85 yards. Cherokee Bluff took the first possession of overtime and scored a touchdown but missed the extra point, and Madison County answered with a touchdown and converted the extra point for the win.

Central-Carroll, 49, McIntosh 21

The Lions led 28-7 at halftime to defeat McIntosh and start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Jonaz Walton scored on an 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Central-Carroll the 14-0 lead. Walton tallied two more rushing touchdowns, while Jr Harris threw three touchdown passes. McIntosh’s Elliott Sturbaum threw touchdown passes to Cole Landgaard and Nick Glozier in the fourth quarter.

Holy Innocents’ 37, Washington 12

No. 7-ranked Holy Innocents built a 37-0 lead over visiting Washington by the break and improved to 4-0 on the season with the 37-12 win. The Golden Bears got touchdowns from Nick Morgan and Jamie Savula in the opening frame — along with a safety — and added a Connor White-to-Jackson Phoenix TD pass and rushing scores from Nemo High and Morgan in the second. Both Tucker Martin and Luke Payne contributed interceptions for Holy Innocents’, which will host Douglass next week.

McDonough 32, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

McDonough posted an 18-7 lead at halftime to earn a win in its Region 5 opener against Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. The Warhawks are now 3-0 on the year, making it their best start in school history. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro falls to 0-3 on the season.

Class 3A

Stephens County 35, Dawson County 0

Stephens County improved to 4-0 with a home victory over visiting Dawson County. The No. 4-ranked Indians will look to keep their perfect season alive next week at White County, while the Tigers enter their bye week before kicking off Region 3 play in Week 6 at West Hall.

Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14

Brian Nelson secured his 100th victory as a head coach at home and in the victory, Nic Arnold returned a punt 70 yards to give Mary Persons a 7-0 lead. Duke Watson extended the lead to 14-0 with a 1-yard run with two minutes left in the first quarter. Haralson County cut into the lead with three minutes left in the first half to trail 14-7. Mary Persons extended the lead on a 48-yard pass from Jake Gore to Ty Dumas with two minutes left in the first half. Watson scored on a 60-yard run early in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead. Haralson returned a fumble for a touchdown with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Mac Nelson scored on a one-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter to bring the score to its final tally.

Gilmer 31, Ringgold 7

Kyle Cowart scored on a run with 10 minutes left in the first quarter to open the scoring for Gilmer. Cowart’s 25-yard run with less than a minute left in the third quarter extended the lead. Ringgold got on the board on a 78-yard touchdown reception from Kishaun Taylor with 11 minutes left in the third quarter. Gilmer took momentum on a 14-yard run from Issac Rellinger with five minutes left in the third quarter. Peyton Chancey scored on a run at the end of the third quarter to put the game away.

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Prince Avenue 45, Monroe Area 17

Georgia Tech-commit quarterback Aaron Philo passed to CJ Dockery for touchdowns of 52 and 28 yards to tie and pass Jake Fromm for sixth place in touchdown passes in GHSA history in a romp of Class 3A Monroe Area. Prince Avenue led 38-3 at the half. Tyler Denny opened scoring with 5:07 left in the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal for Prince Avenue. On a drive that featured a 57-yard pass from Philo to Connor Causby, Philo scored on a three-yard run to push the lead. Mac Bradley scored on a short run to give Prince Avenue the 17-0 lead with 10:42 left in the first half. Philo scored on a four-yard keeper with 2:40 left to put the Wolverines up 24-3 after a 32-yard field goal from Monroe Area. Philo found Dockery on a 28-yard touchdown with 1:31 left in the first half to expand the margin. Austin Head scored on a run to make it a 38-3 game in the third quarter. Philo’s 52-yard pass to Dockery put the Wolverines up 45-10 with 8:50 left in the game.

Class A Division II

Thursday night recaps

Class 7A

Osborne 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Osborne scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to overwhelm an undefeated Lakeside-DeKalb team while moving to 3-0 on the season. Lakeside fell to 3-1.

Class 6A

Glynn Academy 27, Baker County 20

Senior quarterback Ryan Schueneman was 10-of-15 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown to lead Glynn past Baker. Senior David Prince had two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Class 4A

Miiller Grove 38, Campbell 18

Miller Grove led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-6 at the half before weathering a charge from Campbell in the third quarter to secure the victory over Campbell. Campbell came out hot in the third quarter closing the gap to 28-18. The Wolverines picked up a 40-yard field goal by Ahmed Jatta to take a 31-18 lead into the fourth quarter. Harden threw another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to make the final of 38-18. Jatta connected on all five extra points (5-5) to go with his long field goal. Ali Dargan, a state champion sprinter, was on the receiving of three of Harden’s touchdown passes.

Clarkston 24, Cross Keys

Habeeb Abdullah grabbed a fumble in the end zone and Perry Osakue’s 2-point conversion put Clarkston up 8-0 and helped secure the Angoras first victory of the season. Two plays after another fumble recovery, NyShaun Porter scored on a six-yard run to put Clarkston up 16-0 with 9:11 left in the third quarter following Osakue’s 2-point conversion. Osakue scored on a two-yard run and another two-point conversion to bring the score to its final tally.

Class 3A

Windsor Forest 21, Islands 7

Izaiyah Cooper passed to Marquis Lonnon for a 39-yard touchdown to give Windsor Forest the early lead. Lonnon pushed the lead with a 35-yard interception returned for a touchdown to give Windsor a 12-0 margin. Cooper expanded that margin, breaking four tackles on a 28-yard run to put Windsor up 21-0. Islands found scoring on a 38-yard reception by Jayden Sutton from Amare Bedgood but time ran out.

Class 2A

Worth County 49, Central-Macon 0

Freshman quarterback Lyndon Worthy was 9-of-12 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead Worth past Central-Macon. Sophomore Kaden Chester had 12 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns while junior Sherman Smith had three carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. D’ontae Fulton and Brandon Powell each had a touchdown reception for Worth.

KIPP 34, Forest Park 0

Senior quarterback Marcus Martin was 7-of-10 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for one touchdown to lead KIPP past Forest Park. Sophomore Chase Meridy, junior Anu Mullins and freshman Esco Grant each caught a touchdown pass and sophomore Chris Wilson added a touchdown run for KIPP.