Week 4 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview entered last week ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps National rankings and lost its first game of the season to the No. 6 ranked team Catholic BR (LA) out of Louisiana 3-1. The Panthers are now 8-1 on the season and remain undefeated within the state. No. 2 Lowndes has won seven-straight and improved to 9-1 and No. 3 Buford is 5-4 with an extra-innings loss to Class 4A No. 2 LaGrange, a series split with Class 5A No. 5 McIntosh and two out-of-state opponents. West Forsyth moved up to No. 4 and Marietta fell two spots to No. 7 after falling to Campbell in a series split and North Cobb. North Paulding moved up to No. 6 and Walton fell to No. 8 after a 7-0 loss to Brookwood.

In Class 6A, Marist has won seven-straight and moved up from No. 4 to No. 3. This week’s No. 4 Evans is 7-3 and all three of its losses were to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. Pope slid to No. 5 after falling to 7-4 and dropping two of three games to No. 9 Lassiter. Tift County moved up two spots to No. 6 and Blessed Trinity moved up to No. 8 from No. 10 after earning two wins over Roswell and sweeping Johns Creek.

The Class 5A poll saw undefeated Villa Rica (9-0) move up to No. 2 and Greenbrier slid down to No. 4 after dropping back-to-back games to Harlem and also suffering a loss to Class 6A No. 4 Evans. In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 3 after Cherokee Bluff dropped a 7-4 (8) game to Walnut Grove—which debuted this week at No. 7. Walnut Grove, North Hall, East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee gives Region 8 five teams in this week’s poll and they occupy the No. 3-No. 7 positions.