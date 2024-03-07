Week 4 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview entered last week ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps National rankings and lost its first game of the season to the No. 6 ranked team Catholic BR (LA) out of Louisiana 3-1. The Panthers are now 8-1 on the season and remain undefeated within the state. No. 2 Lowndes has won seven-straight and improved to 9-1 and No. 3 Buford is 5-4 with an extra-innings loss to Class 4A No. 2 LaGrange, a series split with Class 5A No. 5 McIntosh and two out-of-state opponents. West Forsyth moved up to No. 4 and Marietta fell two spots to No. 7 after falling to Campbell in a series split and North Cobb. North Paulding moved up to No. 6 and Walton fell to No. 8 after a 7-0 loss to Brookwood.
In Class 6A, Marist has won seven-straight and moved up from No. 4 to No. 3. This week’s No. 4 Evans is 7-3 and all three of its losses were to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. Pope slid to No. 5 after falling to 7-4 and dropping two of three games to No. 9 Lassiter. Tift County moved up two spots to No. 6 and Blessed Trinity moved up to No. 8 from No. 10 after earning two wins over Roswell and sweeping Johns Creek.
The Class 5A poll saw undefeated Villa Rica (9-0) move up to No. 2 and Greenbrier slid down to No. 4 after dropping back-to-back games to Harlem and also suffering a loss to Class 6A No. 4 Evans. In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 3 after Cherokee Bluff dropped a 7-4 (8) game to Walnut Grove—which debuted this week at No. 7. Walnut Grove, North Hall, East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee gives Region 8 five teams in this week’s poll and they occupy the No. 3-No. 7 positions.
In Class 3A, Harlem sits firmly at No. 1 after a blazing 12-0 start and Hebron Christian debuts at No. 10 after earning back-to-back wins over Franklin County. Savannah Christian used four-straight wins to climb to No. 2 and Pickens moved up to No. 3 after an impressive 9-2 start. The Dragons’ only losses came to Woodstock and IMG Academy and they are on a four-game win-streak and off to a 2-0 start in Region 7 play.
Class 2A No. 1 ranked North Cobb Christian is 7-0 and has compiled a 73-7 scoring advantage this season. No. 6 Worth County also impressed with wins over Irwin County and Class A Div. II No. 1 ranked Schley County recently. No. 2 Mt. Paran is 7-1 with no in-state losses and No. 3 Cook is 8-0. There were no changes in Class 2A this week and the top three remains very strong. In Class A Division I, Metter dropped out after falling to 0-8-1 on the season and Crawford County debuts at No. 10. In Class A Division II, Charlton County moved up to No. 2 after improving to 4-1 and Bowdon moved up to No. 5 after picking up a sixth-straight victory
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Buford
4. North Gwinnett
5. West Forsyth
6. North Paulding
7. Marietta
8. Walton
9. Harrison
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Etowah
3. Marist
4. Evans
5. Pope
6. Tift County
7. Newnan
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Lassiter
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Villa Rica
3. Coffee
4. Greenbrier
5. McIntosh
6. Union Grove
7. Ola
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Jenkins
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. LaGrange
3. North Oconee
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. East Forsyth
6. North Hall
7. Walnut Grove
8. Lovett
9. Benedictine
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Savannah Christian
3. Pickens
4. Morgan County
5. Ringgold
6. Calvary Day
7. Franklin County
8. Peach County
9. Oconee County
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Cook
4. Appling County
5. Model
6. Worth County
7. Redan
8. Landmark Christian
9. Tattnall County
10. Washington County
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Pepperell
3. Irwin County
4. King’s Ridge
5. Swainsboro
6. Elbert County
7. Social Circle
8. Temple
9. Tallulah Falls
10. Crawford County
Class A Division II
1. Schley County
2. Charlton County
3. Wilcox County
4. ECI
5. Bowdon
6. Lanier County
7. Baconton Charter
8. Washington-Wilkes
9. Towns County
10. Lake Oconee Academy
