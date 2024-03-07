BreakingNews
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say
High School Sports Blog

Week 4 Baseball Rankings

Parkview catcher Ethan Finch, right, tags out Lowndes’ Carson Page, left, at home plate to end the fourth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parkview catcher Ethan Finch, right, tags out Lowndes’ Carson Page, left, at home plate to end the fourth inning in game one of the GHSA baseball 7A state championship at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Lowndes won 3-2. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
45 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview entered last week ranked No. 4 in the MaxPreps National rankings and lost its first game of the season to the No. 6 ranked team Catholic BR (LA) out of Louisiana 3-1. The Panthers are now 8-1 on the season and remain undefeated within the state. No. 2 Lowndes has won seven-straight and improved to 9-1 and No. 3 Buford is 5-4 with an extra-innings loss to Class 4A No. 2 LaGrange, a series split with Class 5A No. 5 McIntosh and two out-of-state opponents. West Forsyth moved up to No. 4 and Marietta fell two spots to No. 7 after falling to Campbell in a series split and North Cobb. North Paulding moved up to No. 6 and Walton fell to No. 8 after a 7-0 loss to Brookwood.

In Class 6A, Marist has won seven-straight and moved up from No. 4 to No. 3. This week’s No. 4 Evans is 7-3 and all three of its losses were to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem. Pope slid to No. 5 after falling to 7-4 and dropping two of three games to No. 9 Lassiter. Tift County moved up two spots to No. 6 and Blessed Trinity moved up to No. 8 from No. 10 after earning two wins over Roswell and sweeping Johns Creek.

The Class 5A poll saw undefeated Villa Rica (9-0) move up to No. 2 and Greenbrier slid down to No. 4 after dropping back-to-back games to Harlem and also suffering a loss to Class 6A No. 4 Evans. In Class 4A, North Oconee moved up to No. 3 after Cherokee Bluff dropped a 7-4 (8) game to Walnut Grove—which debuted this week at No. 7. Walnut Grove, North Hall, East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee gives Region 8 five teams in this week’s poll and they occupy the No. 3-No. 7 positions.

In Class 3A, Harlem sits firmly at No. 1 after a blazing 12-0 start and Hebron Christian debuts at No. 10 after earning back-to-back wins over Franklin County. Savannah Christian used four-straight wins to climb to No. 2 and Pickens moved up to No. 3 after an impressive 9-2 start. The Dragons’ only losses came to Woodstock and IMG Academy and they are on a four-game win-streak and off to a 2-0 start in Region 7 play.

Class 2A No. 1 ranked North Cobb Christian is 7-0 and has compiled a 73-7 scoring advantage this season. No. 6 Worth County also impressed with wins over Irwin County and Class A Div. II No. 1 ranked Schley County recently. No. 2 Mt. Paran is 7-1 with no in-state losses and No. 3 Cook is 8-0. There were no changes in Class 2A this week and the top three remains very strong. In Class A Division I, Metter dropped out after falling to 0-8-1 on the season and Crawford County debuts at No. 10. In Class A Division II, Charlton County moved up to No. 2 after improving to 4-1 and Bowdon moved up to No. 5 after picking up a sixth-straight victory

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Buford

4. North Gwinnett

5. West Forsyth

6. North Paulding

7. Marietta

8. Walton

9. Harrison

10. Cherokee

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Etowah

3. Marist

4. Evans

5. Pope

6. Tift County

7. Newnan

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Lassiter

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Villa Rica

3. Coffee

4. Greenbrier

5. McIntosh

6. Union Grove

7. Ola

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Jenkins

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. LaGrange

3. North Oconee

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. East Forsyth

6. North Hall

7. Walnut Grove

8. Lovett

9. Benedictine

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Pickens

4. Morgan County

5. Ringgold

6. Calvary Day

7. Franklin County

8. Peach County

9. Oconee County

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. North Cobb Christian

2. Mt. Paran

3. Cook

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Worth County

7. Redan

8. Landmark Christian

9. Tattnall County

10. Washington County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Pepperell

3. Irwin County

4. King’s Ridge

5. Swainsboro

6. Elbert County

7. Social Circle

8. Temple

9. Tallulah Falls

10. Crawford County

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

2. Charlton County

3. Wilcox County

4. ECI

5. Bowdon

6. Lanier County

7. Baconton Charter

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Towns County

10. Lake Oconee Academy

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

US House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain more immigrants
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
4h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 2A boys: Westside-Augusta 64, Toombs County 29
20m ago
North Hall duo wins Coed 3-point contest
26m ago
Girls: Championship scores and schedule, updated brackets
58m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
3h ago