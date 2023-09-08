BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton special grand jury recommended 39 indictments

Week 4 high school football scoreboard

1 / 7
Buford and North Cobb at the line of scrimmage during Friday's game. (Jamie Spaar/For the AJC)
High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
20 minutes ago
X

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season in the state of Georgia.

The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

ExploreComplete coverage of high school football

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here, if scores do not appear below.

Click here for all scores.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Fulton special grand jury recommended 39 indictments46m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

‘Dangerous?’ Why most Georgia Republicans aren’t picking 2024 candidates yet
40m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Quavo goes to college? UGA: ‘We appreciate his enthusiastic support’
19m ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
3h ago

Credit: file

Isakson symposium to bring McConnell, Manchin to Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

National rankings: Buford holds top-10 spots; Hughes tumbles after Week 3 loss
4h ago
4 Questions with Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun
4h ago
List: All-time meetings between reigning state champions
4h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top