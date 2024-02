Week 3 Boys Soccer Rankings

Lambert tops the state’s highest class and leads Milton, South Forsyth, Archer and Meadowcreek in the top 5. Discovery, Hillgrove, Osborne, Collins Hill and Pebblebrook fill the top 10.

Top-ranked River Ridge leads Johns Creek, North Atlanta, Blessed Trinity and Lassiter in the Class 6A top 5. In Class 5A, Dalton, Clarke Central, Centennial, McIntosh and Calhoun lead the top 5. In Class 4A, Johnson-Gainesville heads the top 5 ahead of Westminster, Whitewater, East Hall and Perry.

Savannah Country Day tops Class 3A and leads Wesleyan, Columbus, Hebron Christian and Pike County. Tattnall County tops Class 2A with Union County, Toombs County, Model and Walker filling the top 5.