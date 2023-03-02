Week 3 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Gwinnett climbed to No. 2 and Mill Creek slid to No. 6. Also, Buford fell to No. 7 and Denmark climbed to No. 3. The Class 6A poll shifted with Blessed Trinity moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 and Tift County replacing Thomas County Central at No. 9 following its 8-0 start. In Class 5A, Cartersville took over No. 1 and Greenbrier and McIntosh replaced Decatur and Coffee in the poll.