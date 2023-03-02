Week 3 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, North Gwinnett climbed to No. 2 and Mill Creek slid to No. 6. Also, Buford fell to No. 7 and Denmark climbed to No. 3. The Class 6A poll shifted with Blessed Trinity moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 and Tift County replacing Thomas County Central at No. 9 following its 8-0 start. In Class 5A, Cartersville took over No. 1 and Greenbrier and McIntosh replaced Decatur and Coffee in the poll.
In Class 4A, Woodland-Stockbridge replaced Wayne County at No. 9 and Harlem takes over No. 1 in Class 3A after its 10-0 start.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. North Gwinnett
3. Denmark
4. Lowndes
5. Walton
6. Mill Creek
7. Buford
8. North Paulding
9. South Forsyth
10. Lambert
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Pope
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Etowah
5. Allatoona
6. North Forsyth
7. Woodstock
8. Marist
9. Tift County
10. Lassiter
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Greenbrier
3. McIntosh
4. Cambridge
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Harris County
7. Loganville
8. Flowery Branch
9. Locust Grove
10. Jefferson
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. LaGrange
3. Benedictine
4. Cherokee Bluff
5. Cedartown
6. West Laurens
7. Troup
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Woodland-Stockbridge
10. North Hall
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Savannah Christian
3. Pike County
4. Wesleyan
5. Thomasville
6. Mary Persons
7. Gordon Lee
8. Hebron Christian
9. Long County
10. Stephens County
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Fellowship Christian
3. Jeff Davis
4. Appling County
5. Model
6. Walker
7. North Cobb Christian
8. Pierce County
9. Callaway
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Metter
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Irwin County
4. Social Circle
5. Elbert County
6. King’s Ridge
7. Commerce
8. Armuchee
9. Whitefield Academy
10. Crawford County
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. Johnson County
3. Clinch County
4. Wilcox County
5. Schley County
6. Bowdon
7. Towns County
8. Washington-Wilkes
9. Baconton Charter
10. Lincoln County
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com