Week 3 Baseball Rankings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

55 minutes ago

In Class 7A, North Gwinnett climbed to No. 2 and Mill Creek slid to No. 6. Also, Buford fell to No. 7 and Denmark climbed to No. 3. The Class 6A poll shifted with Blessed Trinity moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 and Tift County replacing Thomas County Central at No. 9 following its 8-0 start. In Class 5A, Cartersville took over No. 1 and Greenbrier and McIntosh replaced Decatur and Coffee in the poll.

In Class 4A, Woodland-Stockbridge replaced Wayne County at No. 9 and Harlem takes over No. 1 in Class 3A after its 10-0 start.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. North Gwinnett

3. Denmark

4. Lowndes

5. Walton

6. Mill Creek

7. Buford

8. North Paulding

9. South Forsyth

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Pope

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Etowah

5. Allatoona

6. North Forsyth

7. Woodstock

8. Marist

9. Tift County

10. Lassiter

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Greenbrier

3. McIntosh

4. Cambridge

5. Winder-Barrow

6. Harris County

7. Loganville

8. Flowery Branch

9. Locust Grove

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. LaGrange

3. Benedictine

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Cedartown

6. West Laurens

7. Troup

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Woodland-Stockbridge

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Pike County

4. Wesleyan

5. Thomasville

6. Mary Persons

7. Gordon Lee

8. Hebron Christian

9. Long County

10. Stephens County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Jeff Davis

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. Walker

7. North Cobb Christian

8. Pierce County

9. Callaway

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Metter

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Irwin County

4. Social Circle

5. Elbert County

6. King’s Ridge

7. Commerce

8. Armuchee

9. Whitefield Academy

10. Crawford County

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Wilcox County

5. Schley County

6. Bowdon

7. Towns County

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Baconton Charter

10. Lincoln County

