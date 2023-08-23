Week 2 Softball Rankings

Buford tops the state’s highest class in Week 2 and leads East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Lambert and Brookwood in the top 5. Walton, Mountain View, Grayson, Lowndes and North Paulding fill the Class 7A top 10.

In Class 6A, Pope leads the pack with Houston County, Lassiter, Apalachee and South Effingham in the top 5. Northside-Columbus leads Calhoun, Jefferson, Loganville and Ola in the Class 5A top 5 with Woodland, Harris County, Eastside, Villa Rica and Cambridge in the top 10.

Central-Carroll tops Class 4A with West Laurens, Heritage-Catoosa, North Hall and North Oconee filling the Class 4A top 5. In Class 3A, Wesleyan is the team to beat and leads Gordon Lee, Jackson, Bremen and Franklin County in the top 5.

Jeff Davis is the team to beat in Class 2A and leads Mount Paran, Appling County, Cook and ACE Charter in the top 5. In Class A Division I, Heard County is at the top and leading Prince Avenue Christian, Bryan County, Bacon County and Mount Vernon atop the class.

In Class A Division II, Lanier County leads Bowdon, Wilcox County, Glascock County and Schley County at the top.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Gwinnett

4. Lambert

5. Brookwood

6. Walton

7. Mountain View

8. Grayson

9. Lowndes

10. North Paulding

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Houston County

3. Lassiter

4. Apalachee

5. South Effingham

6. East Paulding

7. Effingham County

8. River Ridge

9. Newnan

10. Creekview

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Calhoun

3. Jefferson

4. Loganville

5. Ola

6. Woodland

7. Harris County

8. Eastside

9. Villa Rica

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Central-Carroll

2. West Laurens

3. Heritage-Catoosa

4. North Hall

5. North Oconee

6. East Forsyth

7. Walnut Grove

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Westminster

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Gordon Lee

3. Jackson

4. Bremen

5. Franklin County

6. Harlem

7. White County

8. LaFayette

9. Savannah Christian

10. Sandy Creek

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Mount Paran

3. Appling County

4. Cook

5. ACE Charter

6. Rockmart

7. Vidalia

8. Banks County

9. Pierce County

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue

3. Bryan County

4. Bacon County

5. Mount Vernon

6. Social Circle

7. Pepperell

8. Bleckley County

9. Lamar County

10. Dade County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Bowdon

3. Wilcox County

4. Glascock County

5. Schley County

6. Taylor County

7. Georgia Military

8. Emanuel County Institute

9. Hawkinsville

10. Marion County