ajc logo
X

Week 2 high school football schedule

Scenes from Buford vs. Lovejoy in the AAAAAA state playoffs. (Photo: David McGregor)

Combined ShapeCaption
Scenes from Buford vs. Lovejoy in the AAAAAA state playoffs. (Photo: David McGregor)

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Thursday

Berkmar at Clarkston

Druid Hills at McNair

Hardaway at Troup County

Johns Creek at Western, FL.

Kendrick at Shaw

McIntosh County Academy at Glynn Academy

Miller Grove at Jackson-Atlanta

Redan at Stone Mountain

Friday

ACE Charter at Georgia Military

Aiken, SC at Appling County

Allatoona at Kell

Aquinas at Westside-Augusta

Arabia Mountain at Heritage-Conyers

Armuchee at Gordon Lee

Baldwin at Putnam County

Beach at Vidalia

Benedictine at Christopher Columbus, FL.

Berrien at Atkinson County

Bleckley County at Wilcox County

Bluffton, SC at Jenkins

Brantley County at Groves

Calhoun at Gardendale, AL

Callaway at Cedartown

Cambridge at Denmark

Camden County at Brunswick

Campbell at Kennesaw Mountain

Carrollton at South Paulding

Centennial at Roswell

Central Gwinnett at Apalachee

Central-Carroll at Bowdon

Central-Talbotton at Miller County

Charlton County at Yulee, FL

Cherokee at Etowah

Cherokee Bluff at Adairsville

Christian Heritage at Temple

Clarke Central at Oconee County

Coffee at Bainbridge

Cook at Valdosta

Coosa at Woodland-Cartersville

Creekview at Hillgrove

Crisp County at Westlake

Cross Creek at Glenn Hills

Cross Keys at Community Christian School, GA

Dade County at North Sand Mtn, AL

Darlington at Sonoraville

Dawson County at Lambert

Decatur at Wesleyan

Discovery at Loganville

Dooly County at Irwin County

Drew at North Atlanta

Duluth at Jackson County

Eagle’s Landing at Grayson

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity

Early County at Seminole County

East Jackson at Social Circle

Edmund Burke Academy, GA at Glascock County

Effingham County at Burke County

Elbert County at Madison County

Fannin County at Gilmer

Fayette County at Mundy’s Mill

Franklin County at Pickens, SC

Gadsden Co., FL at Lowndes

Greene County at Morgan County

Greenville at Mt. Zion, Carroll

Grovetown at Greenbrier

Hampton at McIntosh

Hancock Central at Harlem

Hapeville at Lee County

Haralson County at Bremen

Harris County at Russell County, AL

Harvester Christian, GA. at Mount Vernon, GA

Heritage-Catoosa at East Hamilton, Tenn,

Hilton Head, S.C. at Claxton

Hiram at Woodstock

Howard at Central-Macon

Hughes at McEachern

Jackson at Lovejoy

Jasper County at Pike County

Jefferson County at Thomson

Johnson County at Jenkins County

Jones County at Dacula

Jonesboro at Cartersville

Jordan at Columbus

Lake Oconee Academy at Towns County

Lakeview Academy at Athens Christian

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Murray County

Lamar County at Upson-Lee

Laney at Hephzibah

Lanier County at Telfair County

Lassiter at Wheeler

Liberty County at Bradwell Institute

Lincoln County at McCormick, S.C.

Lithia Springs at Alexander

Lithonia at Rome

Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian

Luella at Ola

Lumpkin County at Union County

M. L. King at Winder-Barrow

Macon County at Clinch County

Mallard Creek, NC. at Buford

Marietta at West Forsyth

Marion County at Southland Academy

Marist at Pike Road, AL

Metter at Emanuel County Institute

Midtown at B.E.S.T. Academy

Mill Creek at Norcross

Milton at Christian Brothers, MO

Mobile Christian, AL. at Athens Academy

Monroe Area at Cedar Shoals

Monroe at Cairo

Mountain View at Gainesville

Mt. Paran Christian at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Munroe, Fla. at Terrell County

Murphy, NC at Commerce

New Hampstead at Windsor Forest

New Manchester at Banneker

Newnan at East Coweta

Newton at Alcovy

North Clayton at KIPP Atlanta Charter

North Forsyth at Forsyth Central

North Gwinnett at Archer

North Paulding at East Paulding

Northside-Columbus at LaGrange

Northside-Warner Robins at Peach County

Northview at Lakeside-DeKalb

Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek

Notre Dame Academy at Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics

Osborne at Chattahoochee

Our Lady of Mercy at Walker

Pace Academy at Westminster

Parkview at Shiloh

Pataula Charter at Baconton Charter

Paulding County at Sprayberry

Peachtree Ridge at Lanier

Pelham at Chattahoochee County

Pepperell at Model

Perry at Houston County

Pickens at North Murray

Pierce County at Jeff Davis

Pinewood Christian at Savannah Country Day

Providence Christian at Hebron Christian

Rabun Gap at Sequoyah

Randolph-Clay at Dougherty

Richmond Academy at Savannah

Richmond Hill at Ware County

Ridgeland at North Cobb Christian

River Ridge at Pope

Riverside Military at King’s Ridge

Riverwood at Holy Innocents’

Rockmart at Cass

Rutland at Hawkinsville

Salem at Rockdale County

Sandy Creek at Greenwood, SC

Savannah Christian at Islands

Screven County at Bacon County

Seckinger at East Forsyth

South Cobb at Pebblebrook

South Forsyth at Harrison

South Gwinnett at Meadowcreek

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Central

Spalding at Mary Persons

Spencer at Carver-Columbus

St. Francis at Landmark Christian

St. Pius X at Flowery Branch

Starr’s Mill at Northgate

Stephens County at Rabun County

Stockbridge at Colquitt County

Strong Rock Christian at Whitefield Academy

Swainsboro at Washington County

Tattnall County at Long County

Taylor County at Crawford County

Thomas County Central at Thomasville

Tift County at Dutchtown

Towers at Chamblee

Treutlen at Bryan County

Tri-Cities at Morrow

Trinity Christian at Fellowship Christian

Trion at LaFayette

Tucker at Southwest DeKalb

Turner County at Fitzgerald

Twiggs County at Portal

Veterans at Griffin

Villa Rica at Anniston, AL.

Walton at Brookwood

Warren County at Montgomery County

Washington at Douglass

Wayne County at Brooks County

West Hall at Johnson-Gainesville

West Laurens at Dodge County

Westover at Sumter County

Westside-Macon at Southwest

Wheeler County at Toombs County

White County at Habersham Central

Whitewater at Union Grove

Woodland-Stockbridge at Columbia

Woodward Academy at McCallie, TN

Worth County at Mitchell County

Wren, S.C. at Jefferson

Saturday

Chapel Hill at South Atlanta

Douglas County at Mays

Miami Edison, FL. at Cedar Grove

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Therrell

Riverdale at Carver-Atlanta

Southeast Bulloch at Statesboro

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Braves broadcasters will rejoin fans in stands next week1h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
2h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
3h ago
Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games
1h ago
Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games
1h ago
Team USA selections validate what Hawks’ G League team is building
1h ago
The Latest
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 1
7h ago
4 Questions with Wheeler County head coach Thomas Smith
8h ago
List: 42 coaches who won first games at new schools last week
8h ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
19m ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
1h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top