Week 2 high school football schedule

Thursday
Berkmar at Clarkston
Druid Hills at McNair
Hardaway at Troup County
Johns Creek at Western, FL.
Kendrick at Shaw
McIntosh County Academy at Glynn Academy
Miller Grove at Jackson-Atlanta
Redan at Stone Mountain
Friday
ACE Charter at Georgia Military
Aiken, SC at Appling County
Allatoona at Kell
Aquinas at Westside-Augusta
Arabia Mountain at Heritage-Conyers
Armuchee at Gordon Lee
Baldwin at Putnam County
Beach at Vidalia
Benedictine at Christopher Columbus, FL.
Berrien at Atkinson County
Bleckley County at Wilcox County
Bluffton, SC at Jenkins
Brantley County at Groves
Calhoun at Gardendale, AL
Callaway at Cedartown
Cambridge at Denmark
Camden County at Brunswick
Campbell at Kennesaw Mountain
Carrollton at South Paulding
Centennial at Roswell
Central Gwinnett at Apalachee
Central-Carroll at Bowdon
Central-Talbotton at Miller County
Charlton County at Yulee, FL
Cherokee at Etowah
Cherokee Bluff at Adairsville
Christian Heritage at Temple
Clarke Central at Oconee County
Coffee at Bainbridge
Cook at Valdosta
Coosa at Woodland-Cartersville
Creekview at Hillgrove
Crisp County at Westlake
Cross Creek at Glenn Hills
Cross Keys at Community Christian School, GA
Dade County at North Sand Mtn, AL
Darlington at Sonoraville
Dawson County at Lambert
Decatur at Wesleyan
Discovery at Loganville
Dooly County at Irwin County
Drew at North Atlanta
Duluth at Jackson County
Eagle’s Landing at Grayson
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity
Early County at Seminole County
East Jackson at Social Circle
Edmund Burke Academy, GA at Glascock County
Effingham County at Burke County
Elbert County at Madison County
Fannin County at Gilmer
Fayette County at Mundy’s Mill
Franklin County at Pickens, SC
Gadsden Co., FL at Lowndes
Greene County at Morgan County
Greenville at Mt. Zion, Carroll
Grovetown at Greenbrier
Hampton at McIntosh
Hancock Central at Harlem
Hapeville at Lee County
Haralson County at Bremen
Harris County at Russell County, AL
Harvester Christian, GA. at Mount Vernon, GA
Heritage-Catoosa at East Hamilton, Tenn,
Hilton Head, S.C. at Claxton
Hiram at Woodstock
Howard at Central-Macon
Hughes at McEachern
Jackson at Lovejoy
Jasper County at Pike County
Jefferson County at Thomson
Johnson County at Jenkins County
Jones County at Dacula
Jonesboro at Cartersville
Jordan at Columbus
Lake Oconee Academy at Towns County
Lakeview Academy at Athens Christian
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Murray County
Lamar County at Upson-Lee
Laney at Hephzibah
Lanier County at Telfair County
Lassiter at Wheeler
Liberty County at Bradwell Institute
Lincoln County at McCormick, S.C.
Lithia Springs at Alexander
Lithonia at Rome
Lovett at Greater Atlanta Christian
Luella at Ola
Lumpkin County at Union County
M. L. King at Winder-Barrow
Macon County at Clinch County
Mallard Creek, NC. at Buford
Marietta at West Forsyth
Marion County at Southland Academy
Marist at Pike Road, AL
Metter at Emanuel County Institute
Midtown at B.E.S.T. Academy
Mill Creek at Norcross
Milton at Christian Brothers, MO
Mobile Christian, AL. at Athens Academy
Monroe Area at Cedar Shoals
Monroe at Cairo
Mountain View at Gainesville
Mt. Paran Christian at Mt. Pisgah Christian
Munroe, Fla. at Terrell County
Murphy, NC at Commerce
New Hampstead at Windsor Forest
New Manchester at Banneker
Newnan at East Coweta
Newton at Alcovy
North Clayton at KIPP Atlanta Charter
North Forsyth at Forsyth Central
North Gwinnett at Archer
North Paulding at East Paulding
Northside-Columbus at LaGrange
Northside-Warner Robins at Peach County
Northview at Lakeside-DeKalb
Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek
Notre Dame Academy at Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics
Osborne at Chattahoochee
Our Lady of Mercy at Walker
Pace Academy at Westminster
Parkview at Shiloh
Pataula Charter at Baconton Charter
Paulding County at Sprayberry
Peachtree Ridge at Lanier
Pelham at Chattahoochee County
Pepperell at Model
Perry at Houston County
Pickens at North Murray
Pierce County at Jeff Davis
Pinewood Christian at Savannah Country Day
Providence Christian at Hebron Christian
Rabun Gap at Sequoyah
Randolph-Clay at Dougherty
Richmond Academy at Savannah
Richmond Hill at Ware County
Ridgeland at North Cobb Christian
River Ridge at Pope
Riverside Military at King’s Ridge
Riverwood at Holy Innocents’
Rockmart at Cass
Rutland at Hawkinsville
Salem at Rockdale County
Sandy Creek at Greenwood, SC
Savannah Christian at Islands
Screven County at Bacon County
Seckinger at East Forsyth
South Cobb at Pebblebrook
South Forsyth at Harrison
South Gwinnett at Meadowcreek
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Central
Spalding at Mary Persons
Spencer at Carver-Columbus
St. Francis at Landmark Christian
St. Pius X at Flowery Branch
Starr’s Mill at Northgate
Stephens County at Rabun County
Stockbridge at Colquitt County
Strong Rock Christian at Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro at Washington County
Tattnall County at Long County
Taylor County at Crawford County
Thomas County Central at Thomasville
Tift County at Dutchtown
Towers at Chamblee
Treutlen at Bryan County
Tri-Cities at Morrow
Trinity Christian at Fellowship Christian
Trion at LaFayette
Tucker at Southwest DeKalb
Turner County at Fitzgerald
Twiggs County at Portal
Veterans at Griffin
Villa Rica at Anniston, AL.
Walton at Brookwood
Warren County at Montgomery County
Washington at Douglass
Wayne County at Brooks County
West Hall at Johnson-Gainesville
West Laurens at Dodge County
Westover at Sumter County
Westside-Macon at Southwest
Wheeler County at Toombs County
White County at Habersham Central
Whitewater at Union Grove
Woodland-Stockbridge at Columbia
Woodward Academy at McCallie, TN
Worth County at Mitchell County
Wren, S.C. at Jefferson
Saturday
Chapel Hill at South Atlanta
Douglas County at Mays
Miami Edison, FL. at Cedar Grove
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Therrell
Riverdale at Carver-Atlanta
Southeast Bulloch at Statesboro
About the Author