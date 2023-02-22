Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

Blessed Trinity is the team to beat in Class 6A ahead of Lassiter, Johns Creek, Lanier and Gainesville. In Class 5A, McIntosh leads with Dalton, Clarke Central, Midtown and Chapel Hill in the top 5. Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 4A with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, East Hall and Druid Hills chasing.

Columbus tops Class 3A and leads Bremen, Morgan County, Oconee County and Savannah Christian in the top 5. Providence Christian leads Class 2A ahead of Toombs, Walker, Callaway and Pierce County. Whitefield Academy is the top-ranked program in Division I of Class A this week and Christian Heritage leads Division II.