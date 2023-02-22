Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

Collins Hill leads the way in Class 7A ahead of Peachtree Ridge, South Forsyth, Lambert and Mountain View in the top 5. Berkmar, North Gwinnett, Hillgrove, Walton and North Paulding round out the top 10.
Blessed Trinity is the team to beat in Class 6A ahead of Lassiter, Johns Creek, Lanier and Gainesville. In Class 5A, McIntosh leads with Dalton, Clarke Central, Midtown and Chapel Hill in the top 5. Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 4A with Westminster, Southeast Whitfield, East Hall and Druid Hills chasing.
Columbus tops Class 3A and leads Bremen, Morgan County, Oconee County and Savannah Christian in the top 5. Providence Christian leads Class 2A ahead of Toombs, Walker, Callaway and Pierce County. Whitefield Academy is the top-ranked program in Division I of Class A this week and Christian Heritage leads Division II.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Peachtree Ridge
3. South Forsyth
4. Lambert
5. Mountain View
6. Berkmar
7. North Gwinnett
8. Hillgrove
9. Walton
10. North Paulding
Class 6A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Lassiter
3. Johns Creek
4. Lanier
5. Gainesville
6. Veterans
7. Riverwood
8. Sprayberry
9. Pope
10. Sequoyah
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Midtown
5. Chapel Hill
6. Tucker
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Villa Rica
9. Chattahoochee
10. Northgate
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. East Hall
5. Druid Hills
6. Whitewater
7. Islands
8. Pace Academy
9. Perry
10. Clarkston
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Bremen
3. Morgan County
4. Oconee County
5. Savannah Christian
6. Coahulla Creek
7. Harlem
8. Lumpkin County
9. Pike County
10. Hebron Christian
Class 2A
1. Providence Christian
2. Toombs County
3. Walker
4. Callaway
5. Pierce County
6. Dodge County
7. Putnam County
8. Savannah Arts
9. Athens Academy
10. Gordon Central
Class A Division I
1. Whitefield Academy
2. Atlanta International
3. Tallulah Falls
4. Paideia
5. Dalton Academy
6. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Bleckley County
8. Mount Vernon
9. Trion
10. King’s Ridge
Class A Division II
1. Christian Heritage
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dooly County
4. Georgia Military
5. Portal
6. Macon County
7. Atkinson County
8. Towns County
9. Lincoln County
10. Atlanta Classical
