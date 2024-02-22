Week 2 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Parkview took over No. 1 and bumped Lowndes down to No. 2 following a flawless 3-0 start. The Panthers’ start includes an 11-5 win over North Gwinnett, a 10-2 victory over Marist and a 19-11 win over Lassiter. No. 2 Lowndes defeated Houston County 7-4 in its season opener, but lost the rematch 10-2 and is 3-1. Buford remains No. 3 and is off to a 2-0 start after sweeping South Forsyth 6-3, 14-3. The War Eagles are now 2-3 on the season and fell out of the top 10 after debuting at No. 8. North Paulding moved up to No. 4 after a 3-1 start and the Wolfpack’s only loss so far came in a 3-2 battle with Cherokee—which debuts at No. 6 after a 3-1 start. The Warriors have won three-straight since its loss to River Ridge in the season opener. Carrollton also makes its debut at No. 7 following a 4-0 start and Brookwood exited the poll following a 3-2 start that includes back-to-back losses to Brunswick and Glynn Academy and Dacula remains No. 10 after a 3-1 start and loss to No. 9 North Gwinnett.

In Class 6A, Etowah moved up to No. 2 and is off to a 4-0 start with a whopping 48-3 advantage in runs. Previously No. 1 ranked Pope fell to No. 3 after losses to Walnut Grove and Milton and Houston County holds down the No. 2 slot after avenging its loss to Lowndes with a 10-2 victory. River Ridge moved up to No. 5 and Marist, Woodward Academy and Evans entered the poll. The major matchup this week will be Class 6A’s new No. 1 ranked Etowah at Cartersville Thursday night. Cartersville, which moved up to No. 1 in Class 5A is also off to a perfect 4-0 start and has a 45-17 scoring advantage. As a result, this matchup will test both newly-top-ranked teams. In addition to Cartersville taking over No. 1 in Class 5A was a major shakeup throughout the poll. Loganville’s 0-2 start sent the Red Devils down to No. 5 and Villa Rica moved up to No. 4 after a flawless 5-0 start behind 3-0 McIntosh. Winder-Barrow fell to 0-4 and Jefferson dropped to 1-4 on the year and 3-0 Union Grove and Coffee moved into the top 10.

Class 4A also has a new No. 1 with Starr’s Mill after the Panthers improved to 3-0 with wins over Ola, Lambert and Pike County. LaGrange remains No. 2 with a 4-0 start and previously No. 1 ranked North Oconee slid to No. 4 after a 1-3 start. North Oconee lost to Marist, Lassiter and Harlem before finding the win column with an 18-1 win over Mt. Pisgah. Cherokee Bluff moved up to No. 3 after stacking up a 5-0 start and East Forsyth comes in at No. 5 after opening the year 4-0.