Week 2 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Parkview took over No. 1 and bumped Lowndes down to No. 2 following a flawless 3-0 start. The Panthers’ start includes an 11-5 win over North Gwinnett, a 10-2 victory over Marist and a 19-11 win over Lassiter. No. 2 Lowndes defeated Houston County 7-4 in its season opener, but lost the rematch 10-2 and is 3-1. Buford remains No. 3 and is off to a 2-0 start after sweeping South Forsyth 6-3, 14-3. The War Eagles are now 2-3 on the season and fell out of the top 10 after debuting at No. 8. North Paulding moved up to No. 4 after a 3-1 start and the Wolfpack’s only loss so far came in a 3-2 battle with Cherokee—which debuts at No. 6 after a 3-1 start. The Warriors have won three-straight since its loss to River Ridge in the season opener. Carrollton also makes its debut at No. 7 following a 4-0 start and Brookwood exited the poll following a 3-2 start that includes back-to-back losses to Brunswick and Glynn Academy and Dacula remains No. 10 after a 3-1 start and loss to No. 9 North Gwinnett.
In Class 6A, Etowah moved up to No. 2 and is off to a 4-0 start with a whopping 48-3 advantage in runs. Previously No. 1 ranked Pope fell to No. 3 after losses to Walnut Grove and Milton and Houston County holds down the No. 2 slot after avenging its loss to Lowndes with a 10-2 victory. River Ridge moved up to No. 5 and Marist, Woodward Academy and Evans entered the poll. The major matchup this week will be Class 6A’s new No. 1 ranked Etowah at Cartersville Thursday night. Cartersville, which moved up to No. 1 in Class 5A is also off to a perfect 4-0 start and has a 45-17 scoring advantage. As a result, this matchup will test both newly-top-ranked teams. In addition to Cartersville taking over No. 1 in Class 5A was a major shakeup throughout the poll. Loganville’s 0-2 start sent the Red Devils down to No. 5 and Villa Rica moved up to No. 4 after a flawless 5-0 start behind 3-0 McIntosh. Winder-Barrow fell to 0-4 and Jefferson dropped to 1-4 on the year and 3-0 Union Grove and Coffee moved into the top 10.
Class 4A also has a new No. 1 with Starr’s Mill after the Panthers improved to 3-0 with wins over Ola, Lambert and Pike County. LaGrange remains No. 2 with a 4-0 start and previously No. 1 ranked North Oconee slid to No. 4 after a 1-3 start. North Oconee lost to Marist, Lassiter and Harlem before finding the win column with an 18-1 win over Mt. Pisgah. Cherokee Bluff moved up to No. 3 after stacking up a 5-0 start and East Forsyth comes in at No. 5 after opening the year 4-0.
In Class 3A, No. 1 ranked Harlem remains at the top and is off to a blazing 6-0 start. No. 2 Ringgold fell to Etowah after topping No. 3 Savannah Christian 9-8. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis (0-4) and Rockmart (0-3) were replaced in this week’s poll by 3-1 Landmark Christian and 5-0 Tattnall County. Class A Division I saw 4-0 Irwin County move up two spots to No. 2 and Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Charlton County opened its season with a strong 9-0 win over visiting Bryan County last weekend.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Buford
4. North Paulding
5. Walton
6. Cherokee
7. Carrollton
8. Mill Creek
9. North Gwinnett
10. Dacula
Class 6A
1. Etowah
2. Houston County
3. Pope
4. Tift County
5. River Ridge
6. Lassiter
7. Marist
8. Woodward Academy
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Evans
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Greenbrier
3. McIntosh
4. Villa Rica
5. Loganville
6. Union Grove
7. Centennial
8. Coffee
9. Locust Grove
10. Ola
Class 4A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. LaGrange
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. North Oconee
5. East Forysth
6. Wayne County
7. Lovett
8. Benedictine
9. Pace Academy
10. Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Ringgold
3. Savannah Christian
4. Oconee County
5. Calvary Day
6. Franklin County
7. Morgan County
8. Pickens
9. Peach County
10. Gordon Lee
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Appling County
4. Model
5. Cook
6. Worth County
7. Redan
8. Landmark Christian
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Tattnall County
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Irwin County
3. King’s Ridge
4. Pepperell
5. Whitefield Academy
6. Social Circle
7. Metter
8. Bleckley County
9. Darlington
10. Elbert County
Class A Division II
1. Charlton County
2. ECI
3. Schley County
4. Wilcox County
5. Washington-Wilkes
6. Bowdon
7. Towns County
8. Lanier County
9. Johnson County
10. Baconton Charter
