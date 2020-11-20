Week 12 Friday Night Roundups

Class 5A

Class 4A

Flowery Branch 55, East Hall 14

No. 5 ranked Flowery Branch scored 48 points in the first half of its road victory over East Hall on Thursday. The victory gives the Falcons the No. 2 seed out of Region 8 and extends their winning streak to five games heading into next week’s First Round contest with Luella.

LaGrange 20, Hardaway 19

LaGrange took a 20-19 lead with four minutes to play on Kale Gibbs’ 12-yard touchdown run before a slew of Grangers broke through to swallow up visiting Hardaway’s potential game-winning field goal attempt and seal the victory. First-year head coach Matt Napier’s Grangers led 10-0 early in the second quarter following a Micah Prophett field goal and a 53-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jaylan Brown to Kobe Jones that was set up by Tae Snead’s interception. Hardaway got on the board with a 12-yard run by Jordan Moultrie, but still trailed at the break after the Granger defense broke up DJ Lucas’ pass in the end zone to end the half. The Hawks then answered another Prophett field goal with back-to-back touchdowns by Moultrie from 5 and 26 yards out. The two scores ended in a blocked PAT by Jones and Montavious Martin’s interception on the 2-point conversion attempt, however, resulting in a narrow 20-19 Hardaway lead. The Hawks got the ball back after Gibbs’ go-ahead score and marched to the LaGrange 10-yard line with a 65-yarder from Lucas to Moultrie on fourth down before the field goal attempt was blocked with 0:05 to play. LaGrange finishes the regular season 7-3 after winning a combined six total games between 2016-2019 and will appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Class 3A

Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Redan 8

The Spartans closed out a perfect 9-0 regular season on Thursday at Avondale Stadium. Deymon Fleming threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Hardy—who also found the endzone on a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Fleming also connected with Josh Sharpe and Christian Alvear for 8-yard touchdown passes. Greater Atlanta Christian’s other points came on a 6-yard touchdown run that put the Spartans up 35-0 at the half.

Class 2A

Union County 7, Gilmer 0

Union County closed out its season with a road victory over Class 3A Gilmer on Thursday. Senior running back Jonah Daniel’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter proved to be the game-winner. Gilmer quarterback Seth Darling was held to just 9-of-23 passing for 81 yards and an interception in the defeat.

Class A Public

Class A Private