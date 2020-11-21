Milton 41, Cherokee 29

All hope for the Warriors was dashed on the very next play from scrimmage, however, when McDonald sprinted 44 yards for the game’s final score after the Eagles recovered the onside kick.

Swann put forth a valiant effort for the Warriors, completing 27 of his 36 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns. The junior 3-star has one mid-major offer. His leading receivers were Adarrius Harshaw (13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown) and Brady Bocherer (seven catches, 131 yards).

Aside from Milton’s punishing run game, the difference was two Cherokee special teams turnovers that Milton converted into two touchdowns. With 8:18 left in the half, the Warriors lined up to punt from their own 38, but a high snap sailed over the punter’s head all the way to the end zone, and Milton defensive lineman Dayne Edwards won the foot race to recover it and put the Eagles ahead 14-6.

With 4:32 left in the third, Cherokee muffed a punt and the Eagles recovered on the Warriors 26. That drive ended in a 5-yard touchdown run for Bryce Thornton to give Milton a 27-15 lead with 3:03 left in the third.

Milton 7 7 13 14 — 41

Cherokee 0 15 0 14 — 29

M — Jordan McDonald 8 run (Jason Aussin kick)

C — AJ Swann pass from Riley Lyons (kick failed)

M — Dayne Edwards fumble recovery in end zone (Christian Colasurdo kick)

C — LJ McNeil 68 pass from Swann (pass failed)

C — Joel Stahl 33 FG

M — McDonald 72 run (run failed)

M — Bryce Thornton 5 run (Aussin kick)

C — Addarrius Harshaw 22 pass from Swann (Stahl kick)

M — McDonald 7 run (Aussin kick)

C — Hayden Shockley 4 catch from Swann (Stahl kick)