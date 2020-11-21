X

High school football scores from Friday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Allatoona 30, Pope 14

Bainbridge 43, Monroe 14

Beach 34, Groves 14

Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Bowdon 61, Armuchee 17

Bremen 28, Haralson County 14

Brookwood 35, Parkview 25

Brunswick 49, Effingham County 0

Buford 35, Dacula 0

Cairo 23, Westover 14

Callaway 30, Heard County 17

Calvary Day 37, Aquinas 19

Carrollton 23, Douglas County 7

Cedar Shoals 48, Chestatee 7

Christian Heritage 28, North Cobb Christian 13

Claxton 34, Screven County 0

Clinch County 41, Lanier County 21

Columbus 20, Shaw 16

Commerce 17, Lincoln County 7

Creekside 42, Woodward Academy 17

Creekview 19, Johns Creek 14

Discovery 43, Meadowcreek 32

Drew 6, Tri-Cities 0

Dublin 47, Montgomery County 7

Duluth 33, Dunwoody 3

Eagle’s Landing Christian 41, Landmark Christian 6

East Coweta 27, Newnan 26

East Paulding 14, Dalton 7

Eastside 44, Greenbrier 7

Elbert County 36, Banks County 6

Etowah 12, Alpharetta 6

Evans 40, Alcovy 30

Fannin County 55, Dade County 7

First Presbyterian 49, Strong Rock Christian 7

Gainesville 17, North Forsyth 0

George Walton Academy 42, Loganville Christian 6

Georgia Military 38, Academy For Classical Education 13

Glynn Academy 28, Statesboro 0

Gordon Lee 50, Trion 13

Hampton 37, North Clayton 7

Hancock Central 76, Crawford County 7

Hapeville Charter 25, Miller Grove 6

Harris County 21, Whitewater 14

Harrison 35, Hillgrove 0

Heritage-Conyers 38, Grovetown 0

Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian 20

Howard 53, Spalding 30

Irwin County 46, Turner County 14

Jackson County 21, Apalachee 17

Jackson-Atlanta 46, Villa Rica 24

Jefferson 47, Madison County 0

Jefferson County 28, Laney 20

Jenkins 42, Savannah 6

Johnson County 40, Hawkinsville 20

Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13

Jonesboro 14, Mundy’s Mill 7

Josey 26, Glenn Hills 14

Kell 58, Lassiter 0

Kennesaw Mountain 60, Osborne 7

Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 8

Langston Hughes 45, Morrow 6

Lithia Springs 44, North Springs 6

Loganville 31, Walnut Grove 3

Macon County 19, Chattahoochee County 12

Marietta 36, Walton 24

Marist 52, Mays 21

McIntosh County Academy 41, Jenkins County 20

Metter 44, Emanuel County Institute 6

Mill Creek 40, Peachtree Ridge 3

Milton 41, Cherokee 29

Monroe Area 19, Hart County 16

Morgan County 42, Harlem 0

Mt. Paran Christian 33, Walker 7

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17

Mt. Zion, Carroll 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 28

New Manchester 33, Chapel Hill 16

Newton 17, South Gwinnett 13

Norcross 31, Archer 14

North Cobb 43, North Paulding 13

North Gwinnett 59, Mountain View 14

North Hall 34, Dawson County 21

North Murray 49, LaFayette 42

Northeast 28, Lamar County 14

Northgate 42, McIntosh 13

Northwest Whitfield 29, Pickens 23

Ola 49, Locust Grove 7

Pace Academy 42, KIPP Atlanta Charter 14

Pataula Charter 36, Baconton Charter 8

Perry 23, Baldwin 20

Pierce County 28, Appling County 21

Prince Avenue 55, Athens Christian 9

Putnam County 28, Butler 20

Richmond Academy 36, Burke County 10

Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6

Rockmart 35, Ringgold 6

Rome 56, Paulding County 27

Roswell 42, Woodstock 12

Savannah Christian 48, Savannah Country Day 28

Social Circle 44, Greene County 7

Sonoraville 33, Coahulla Creek 12

South Atlanta 12, Columbia 0

South Effingham 28, Bradwell Institute 14

Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6

Sprayberry 54, South Cobb 7

St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9

Stephens County 61, East Jackson 12

Stockbridge 52, Eagle’s Landing 7

Stone Mountain 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 12

Stratford Academy 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Tattnall County 34, Long County 3

Telfair County 21, Dooly County 14

Terrell County 42, Seminole County 7

Thomas County Central 42, Dougherty 33

Thomson 42, Hephzibah 30

Toombs County 62, East Laurens 0

Trinity Christian 28, St. Anne Pacelli 17

Union Grove 34, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Upson-Lee 28, Jackson 14

Vidalia 21, Swainsboro 7

Ware County 42, Wayne County 7

Warner Robins 49, Veterans 21

Warren County 19, Wilkinson County 0

Washington County 54, Monticello 6

Washington-Wilkes 34, Towns County 0

Wesleyan 24, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 0

West Forsyth 20, Denmark 10

West Hall 56, Lumpkin County 13

West Laurens 47, Westside-Macon 26

Westlake 42, Tucker 7

Westside-Augusta 34, Oglethorpe County 0

White County 48, Cherokee Bluff 7

Wilcox County 56, Treutlen 14

Winder-Barrow 17, Lanier 14

Windsor Forest 10, Islands 7

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.