Week 1 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, defending state champion Buford returns at No. 1 and is off to a 5-3 start with its losses coming to Pace Academy, Oconee County and Sandy Creek in cross-classification showdowns. Walton, North Gwinnett, North Cobb and Hillgrove round out the top 5 and Woodstock earned a spot in the poll with a 9-1 start. Pope tops the Class 6A poll and is off to a blazing 11-0 start, including a 3-1 win over defending state champion Sequoyah on Tuesday.

Defending Class 5A state champion Greater Atlanta Christian leads the Class 5A poll after a 6-3 start with its losses coming outside of the classification to Buford, Lambert and Oconee County. Pace Academy leads the Class 4A poll after a 6-0 start and has only dropped one set along the way in a 2-1 victory over North Forsyth. Pace Academy will faceoff with top-ranked Pope this Friday. Sandy Creek’s 13-0 start gives the Patriots the top spot in a loaded Class 3A and Mt. Paran and Tallulah Falls also debut at No. 1 in Class 2A and Class A, respectively.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Walton

3. North Gwinnett

4. North Cobb

5. Hillgrove

6. West Forsyth

7. East Coweta

8. South Forsyth

9. Denmark

10. Woodstock

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. North Forsyth

3. St. Pius

4. Alpharetta

5. Johns Creek

6. Sequoyah

7. Allatoona

8. Marist

9. Newnan

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. McIntosh

3. Jefferson

4. Kell

5. Winder-Barrow

6. Greenbrier

7. Locust Grove

8. Northside-Columbus

9. Dalton

10. Chattahoochee

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Westminster

3. Lovett

4. Whitewater

5. Trinity Christian

6. Starr’s Mill

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Sonoraville

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. Morgan County

4. White County

5. Hebron Christian

6. Savannah Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. St. Vincent’s

9. LaFayette

10. Dawson County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Athens Academy

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ELCA

7. Providence Christian

8. Elite Scholar’s Academy

9. ACE Charter

10. Fannin County

Class 1A

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Mt. Bethel

3. Mt. Vernon

4. Mt. Pisgah

5. Armuchee

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Galloway

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Dade County

10. Whitefield Academy