Week 1 roundup: Callaway rolls past Cedartown

The Callaway Cavaliers opened their season Friday with a 27-10 win over Cedartown, which reached the 4A championship last season and entered their game No. 9 in 4A.

The Cavs, ranked No. 4 in 2A, were on the first of two byes in Week 1, but pulled away for what was ultimately a convincing win. If there was any rust due to a delayed start to the season, it was quickly shaken off.

Cedartown returned the game-opening kickoff to the Cavs 40 and scored four plays later to quickly take the lead. The Cavs responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Deshun Coleman to Cam Tucker on the first play of scrimmage.

“I thought that was a great momentum-builder for us,” said Cavs coach Pete Wiggins, in his 19th season at Callaway. “The game did not start off like we wanted it to, but I was proud of our guys for continuing to keep their head up and not let Cedartown affect what we do.”

Tucker, a senior who plays receiver, linebacker and safety, was also lauded by Wiggins for his efforts on the defensive end, along with defensive end Camren Gunn. The Cavs shut Cedartown out after the first quarter.

“The preparation from our defensive coordinator, Dusty Hubbard, going into the game, was key,” Wiggins said. “We’ve stressed for several weeks preparing for this game that physicality is what we’d need to have success against Cedartown, and I felt like we were physical. We played extremely hard. From early on to late in the fourth, we were still running to the ball, playing physical, and executing the stunts that Hubbard called. Those were the things that led to the success of our defense.”

Under Wiggins, the Cavs have reached the quarterfinals or better nine times, including the last seven years, winning it all in 2020. They’re eying a second straight Region 5 championship, and so far look to be the early favorites over Columbia, ELCA and others.

They have two more games before region play begins, starting Friday against another ranked school from 4A, No. 3 Troup, a crosstown rival.

“Troup is very explosive,” Wiggins said. “They have a quarterback that can score on any given play, and they have several receivers with the same abilities. On defense, they’re fast and athletic. They’re well-coached. They present a great challenge, but if you’re going to be in the playoffs, that’s the kind of competition and players you’re going to see. We’re looking forward to what is a big opportunity here.”

Coleman, a senior, was 9 of 14 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown, and also led the team in rushing with 81 yards on 16 carries. His leading receiver was sophomore Travon Reeves, who had six catches for 126 yards.

Model earns rare win over Pepperell

The Model Blue Devils opened their season with a 29-6 road win over Pepperell. It was their first win over the Dragons since 2013 and snaps a seven-game losing streak in the series. It’s also the first time they’ve won at Pepperell since 1987.

The Blue Devils are 2-26 against the Dragons since 1983.

“Its always good to beat a crosstown rival, particularly when its an alma mater for several members on the staff,” Blue Devils coach Jeff Hunnicutt said. “We didn’t bring in the history until after the game. Our kids played pretty loose I think, but again we made Week 1 mistakes in Week 2 (because of the team’s opening week bye).

“We have been a possession away in the last several years with Pepperell, and I think our seniors played with confidence. (Pepperell coach Rick) Hurst does a great job, and I am glad I can call him a close friend of mine. There are not many secrets when it comes to us.”

The Blue Devils finished 6-5 last season in Region 7. They host 5A’s Woodland-Cartersville (1-1) next week.

North Cobb Christian plays its way into rankings with shutout

The North Cobb Christian Eagles beat 3A power Ridgeland 34-0 on the road to move to 2-0 and into the polls, where they debut at No. 9.

The Eagles, according to stats posted to X by the team’s account, were led by Beedjy Guerrier, who finished with a forced fumble, two sacks and seven tackles. Thomas Hale and Spears Martin tied for the team lead in tackles with eight.

Defense with a 🍩 this week. The 34-0 win was a team effort, but a couple guys had big games. @beedjy_g50 dominated 2 sacks as a part of his 3.5 TFL’s & a forced fumble.@ThomasH2025 and Spears Martin led the way with 8 tackles. @JDAufderheide was all over with 3 TFL’s & a PBU pic.twitter.com/U3zrli98B0 — North Cobb Christian Football (@NCCEaglesFb) August 27, 2023

The Eagles, from Region 6, are coming off a 10-2 season. They travel to 3A’s Wesleyan Friday.

Elsewhere

North Cobb Christian wasn’t the only 2A school to pitch a shutout last in Week 2. Others include Pierce County over Jeff Davis 28-0, ACE Charter over Georgia Military 27-0, Vidalia over Beach 41-0 and Columbia over Woodland-Stockbridge 14-0.

Athens Academy’s stay in the rankings was short-lived after a 41-21 loss at Alabama’s Mobile Christian, which entered ranked No. 3 in 3A in the ASWA preseason poll. The Spartans beat Dade County 42-7 in their opener to move from unranked to No. 9.

Putnam County lost Joel Harvin’s debut 33-13 to 4A’s Baldwin, pushing the War Eagles out of the rankings from No. 10. The War Eagles went 9-3 last year and reached the second round under Shaun Pope.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily