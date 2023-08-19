Week 1 Friday night roundups

Reigning Region 5 Class 5A champion Creekside kicked off its season with a 35-23 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, building a cushion with a 21-0 run over the second and third quarters and holding on through the fourth quarter.

The two programs traded defensive scores in the opening quarter — a 26-yard scoop-and-score from Kevon Gray for Creekside and Tysen Price’s 33-yard pick-six for Kennesaw Mountain — before the Seminole offense found its rhythm. Senior quarterback Vinson Berry connected with Shane Kelley for touchdowns of 40 yards and 57 yards, bookending a 12-yard rushing score from Roderick McCrary and giving Creekside a 28-7 edge early in the second half. A 26-yard completion from Tyson Harmon to Kobe Lewis gave the Mustang offense its first touchdown of the day shortly after, but Travis Terrell’s 71-yard trip to the end zone again made it a three-score game.

The Mustangs made another push in the fourth when Michael Bell took a pass 60 yards for a final Kennesaw Mountain score. The ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful, however, and Terrell batted down Harmon’s fourth-down pass to end the following Mustang drive as well. Christian Winston’s sack put the ball back in Harmon’s hands one last time, but after an apparent interception from Terrell was called back for DPI, Fenix Harper’s pick sealed the win for the Seminoles.

Head coach Maurice Dixon praised his players’ performance following an offseason he says was all about “consistency,” and issued a warning regarding his star RB/CB, who finished the game with 203 all-purpose yards (including 167 yards on 18 carries) and three solo tackles:

“I think Travis Terrell is the best player in 5A, and he’s going to prove it every Friday.” He’ll get another opportunity to do so next week when he and his teammates face St Peter’s Prep out of Jersey City.

Rome 34, Cass 0

Reece Fountain was 19-of-24 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Rome past Cass 34-0 in the nightcap game of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Rome’s historic Barron Stadium.

“That was a great start,” said head coach John Reid. “I think we wore them out a little bit, some of those guys played both sides of the ball so they didn’t have as much quickness in the second half as in the first. I think we pursued well and just continued to get after it.”

Fountain passed to three different receivers for touchdowns – DeKaylon Daniel, Toot Stallings and Jarvious McDearmont.

“I just think there’s so much to take from it,” Reid said.

Stallings caught a 21-yard pass with 6:31 in the first quarter, McDearmont caught a 5-yard pass with 11:16 left in the first half and Daniel caught a 17-yard touchdown pass with 9:10 in the third quarter. On the ground, the Wolves were led by Chance Arthur, who had 22 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. McDearmont added 66 yards and one touchdown run on 16 carries.

“We had to keep finding a way to run the football,” Reid said. “So we tried a different combination of blocking. What we were trying coming in wasn’t as good as what we adjusted to.”

Follow the link to see Todd Holcomb's Friday night wrap or see the other recaps below and the Thursday night recaps at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Massillon Washington (OH) 28, Valdosta 17

The Wildcats traveled to Canton, OH for their season opener and built a 14-0 first-quarter lead before the host Tigers closed the game on a 28-3 run. Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson found Eli Lewis and Prince Jean in the opening frame for 16 and 61 yards, respectively, but the final three quarters belonged to Massillon. Senior DaOne Owens finished with 13 carries for 241 yards and two touchdowns in his debut for the Tigers, and Dorian Pringle added 65 rushing yards and two scores to go with 7 tackles (2 TFL) and a sack.

Forsyth Central 31, Chattahoochee 28

The Bulldogs built a big lead early with a trio of consecutive first-quarter scores, and Lucas Haynie’s interception in the game’s final moments ended Chattahoochee’s comeback attempt to secure the win in head coach Chad Pickett’s debut for Forsyth Central. The Cougars got the first of three touchdown passes from Luke Priester to DJ Avery to put Chattahoochee on the board before Drew Reid found Cade Haertel for a 65-yard touchdown and Jayce Todaro added a pair of scores from 27 and 36 yards out. Priester connected with Avery again in the second, but Brayden Ratner’s 40-yard field goal made it a two-possession game. Miles Brown’s 11-yard rushing score cut the Cougars’ deficit to 24-21, and Priester and Avery’s final touchdown following Cade Haertel’s 6-yard score (set up by his brother Max’s return to the Chattahoochee 5-yard line) provided the game’s final points before Haynie ended it with the pick.

Class 6A

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 19

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for touchdowns of 37 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter for the final two scores of the game as the Trojans defeated Class 5A No. 3 Warner Robins at home. Lee County, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, also got a 17-yard rushing score from Devin Collier in the first quarter, and Jeffery Anderson had an 11-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to pull the Trojans to within two points, 16-14.

Gainesville 34, Marist 26

No. 2 Gainesville scored twice in the final minute of the first half to take control of the game against No. 9 Marist in a Class 6A non-region matchup. The host Red Elephants trailed 18-14 in the second quarter before Travien Watson rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to give Gainesville a 21-18 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, Gainesville’s Zarion Harvey returned a fumble for a touchdown to give the Red Elephants a 28-18 lead at halftime. Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright threw two touchdowns, both to Eric Hart, of 10 and 18 yards. Gavin Hall also had a 38-yard rushing touchdown for Gainesville.

Langston Hughes 39, Carrollton 34

Defending Class 6A champion and preseason No. 1 Langston Hughes defeated Class 7A No. 2 Carrollton on the road as Prentiss “Air” Noland, an Ohio State commit, threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jovanni McGee with just over a minute remaining to give the Panthers the lead. After a long return on the ensuing kickoff, Carrollton had the ball at the Hughes 3-yard line with six seconds remaining but was stopped at the 1 yardline as time expired. Noland threw for two touchdowns, and Hughes running backs Justice Savage and Dorian Page each rushed for two touchdowns.

Class 5A

In other 5A games -- Charles Johnson tallied two rushing touchdowns to lead Ware County over Appling County 20-17. The Ware County defense scored on a fumble recovery in the third quarter. … Freshman running back Camauri Berry scored his first career touchdown late in the third quarter to lead Spalding over Eagles’ Landing 41-14. … Ola quarterback Jake Holmes threw two touchdown passes in the first half to help the Mustangs beat Griffin 31-0. Ola also got production from running back Nigel Newkirk who scored on a 13-yard run. … Chamblee rallied past South Cobb to earn a 35-29 victory. The Bulldogs trailed 17-14 at halftime. …Ethan Long threw three touchdown passes to lead Dalton over North Murray 35-14. Andy Gutierrez recorded a pick-six in the win.

Class 4A

Benedictine 42, Jenkins 0

Benedictine enjoyed a 42-0 lead over host Jenkins through three quarters, at which point the game was declared over due to unruliness in the crowd. Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools stated, “SCCPSS seeks to ensure a safe, orderly environment at all events that involve students, staff and families and does not condone disruptive behavior that compromises safety.” The Cadets expanded their 7-0 first-quarter advantage to 35-0 by halftime.

Howard 42, Southwest 6

Howard intercepted Southwest four times, twice by freshman TaShawn Poole, on the way to a commanding road victory. Ethan Ellington scored two touchdowns and Cam Taylor rushed for one in addition to throwing a scoring strike to Nate Campbell. Jacolbie Allen also added a touchdown for the Huskies, who led just 7-6 after one quarter but broke the game open with a 28-6 lead at halftime.

Burke County 14, Thomson 13

Thomson struck first on a 9-yard run from Anthony Jeffrey with 42 seconds left in the first quarter, but a blocked point-after try proved costly for the visiting Bulldogs. Burke County got on the board with a 71-yard touchdown pass by Sean Vandiver with two minutes left in the first half to lead 7-6. The Bears blocked a punt with less than a minute left in the first half and on the ensuing possession, A’merre Williams gave the Bears a 14-6 lead on a 1-yard run. Thomson scored on a 6-yard run with less than a minute left in the game but the failed 2-point conversion secured the victory for Burke.

Wayne County 49, Bradwell Institute 20

Matt Fuller rushed 13 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns as Wayne County overwhelmed visiting Bradwell Institute. Quez Shaw also had a big night for the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 138 yards and two scores. For Bradwell Institute, Christopher Garrett threw for 256 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Bryant Thomas. Wade Cobb tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run for the Tigers. The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter before Wayne County surged to a 35-13 lead by halftime.

Baldwin 34, Peach County 13

Baldwin traveled to Peach County and the Braves’ Colorado-commit running back Micah Welch figured he would run a little. He opened the game capping an 8-minute drive with a touchdown run to give the Braves a 6-0 lead after the missed point-after try. Welch scored on a run with 5:42 left in the second quarter to extend the margin to 13-0. The Baldwin defense forced an interception with 27 seconds left in the first half and returned it for a touchdown to lead 20-0. Peach County got on the board on a 1-yard run from Dwayne Coleman but any chance for a comeback was thwarted when Welch returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards or a touchdown to give Baldwin a 27-7 lead.

Westminster 41, Lovett 15

Lovett raced out to an 8-0 lead after the first possession of this rivalry game, but host Westminster reeled off the next 41 points in a row on the way to a dominant win. The Wildcats answered Lovett’s score with an opening-possession touchdown of their own, after which an interception by Houston Gragnani set up a 28-yard touchdown run by Wade Penn. That gave the ‘Cats a 14-8 first-quarter lead and they never trailed the rest of the way. Westminster also got two touchdowns from Jake Persons and one each by Fain Barton and Michael Buhay. Carson Wilkie added two field goals for the Wildcats, whose 41 points were a record in “the Battle of Buckhead.”

Class 3A

Pickens 38, Sonoraville 21

A 1-yard run from Miguel Salto put Pickens up 7-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Jaxon Pate passed to Keegan Townsend for a 69-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 for Sonoraville. Pickens retook the lead on an 18-yard pass from Sam Streicher to Salto and expanded the lead to 21-7 on a 1-yard run from Canaan Denson. Sonoraville back Ty Brown scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes left in the first half to cut into the lead. Streicher passed to Hayden Jones for a 19-yard touchdown with six minutes left in the third quarter to put Pickens up 28-14. Sonoraville got within a score after a 5-yard touchdown pass from Pate to Langston Butler, but Pickens expanded the margin on a 40-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown from Jacob Watkins. A 27-yard field goal from Charlie Gibbons brought the score to its final tally.

Bremen 2, Heard County 0

Merrick Folsom scored on a 1-yard run with six minutes left in the first quarter to give Bremen a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Blue Devils scored on another run with 5 minutes left in the first quarter and expanded the lead to 21-0 on a run with 11 minutes left in the first half. A 50-yard field goal with two minutes left in the third quarter brought the score to its final tally.

Southeast Bulloch 21, Liberty County 0

Will Nelson scored on a 4-yard run with a minute left in the first quarter to give the Yellow Jackets the lead. Southeast Bulloch scored on a touchdown run with less than a minute left in the first half to lead 14-0 and another touchdown run with four minutes left in the third quarter to put the game away.

Calvary Day 49, Islands 8

Calvary Day led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the half in a romp of Islands. The Cavaliers scored a touchdown in each the third and fourth quarters to extend the lead and put the game away.

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Elbert County 24, Hart County 14

Hart County led 7-0 on a 25-yard run from Nori Moore with 10 minutes left in the first quarter but Elbert responded with a 10-yard pass from Jayvyn Hickman to Eli Harris to tie the game. The Blue Devils went up 10-7 on a 25-yard field goal from Brandon Horne and extended the lead on a 12-yard touchdown run from Jacari Barnett. Barnett scored again with nine minutes left in the game to extend the margin to 24-7. Hart scored on a touchdown pass with seven minutes left but could not mount a comeback.

Mount Vernon 23, Wesleyan 21

Mount Vernon overcame a 14-3 deficit at halftime to earn victory over Class 3A Wesleyan in the season opener.

Class A Division II

McIntosh County Academy 26, Johnson-Savannah 0

The Buccaneers forced two safeties and led 4-0 after the first quarter in a shutout of the Atomsmashers.

Recaps from Thursday

Class 6A

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Berkmar 6

Lakeside’s 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior running back Jean-luc Noison scored on a 20-yard touchdown run from with one minute left in the first half to give the Vikings the lead. Lakeside’s defense forced a fumble with less than a minute left in the half and took a 10-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal from Jay Hanson. Noison scored on a 79-yard run with 11 minutes left in the third quarter to give Lakeside a 17-0 lead following Hanson’s point-after try. Junior Kyle Davis, the Vikings’ 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback, scored a short touchdown run with four minutes left in the game and the Lakeside defense brought the game to its final tally with a safety on the ensuing Berkmar possession.

Class 4A

Druid Hills 26, KIPP 7

Trailing 7-6 after the first quarter and 7-6 at halftime, the Red Devils scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from KIPP.

Class 3A

Carver-Atlanta 28, LaGrange 12

Nursing a 14-12 lead at halftime, Class 3A No. 3 Carver-Atlanta put the game away with two turnovers returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Calik Hill returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown to expand Carver’s lead and Joshua Stone, an Arkansas State-commit, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to put the game away.

Class 2A

Union County 50, Fannin County 12

Union County led 14-6 after the first quarter, 28-6 at halftime and 42-6 entering the fourth quarter in a romp of Fannin County.